Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Monday hosted the first public meeting to pitch her half-cent sales tax to East Baton Rouge voters. The proposal, called MOVEBR, would raise $912 million over 30 years to pay for road improvements.
The project list includes plans to four-lane Pecue Lane, build an Interstate 10 interchange, improve Airline Highway, and make most of Nicholson Drive into four lanes between LSU and the Iberville Parish line. Broome will need approval from the Metro Council on Aug. 8 to place the tax proposal on the Dec. 8 ballot.
Broome, meanwhile, plans to promote the proposal at another five public meetings, all from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- July 30, Bluebonnet Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
- Aug. 1, Jones Creek Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road.
- Aug. 2, Charles R. Kelly Community Center, 3535 Riley St.
- Aug. 6, Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road.
- Aug. 7, Zachary City Hall, 4700 Main St.