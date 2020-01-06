The Hilliard Art Museum will host a symposium on the life and times of Sir Winston Churchill on Jan. 17 at the LITE Center in Lafayette.
The event — “Churchill in Conflict and in Culture” — corresponds with the opening of the museum's newest exhibit, The Art of Sir Winston Churchill, which will run from Jan. 17 until March 21.
Painting became a hobby early in the career of the famous statesman, who was the prime minister of the United Kingdom from 1940 to 1945, when he led Britain to victory in the Second World War, and again from 1951 to 1955. Churchill was most fond of oils and was known to set up his easel outdoors to capture the grounds of his country home in Kent.
Organized by The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, the symposium will feature art and history department faculty from the University of Lousiana at Lafayette, historians from the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy at The National WWII Museum, and British author and scholar David Reynolds.
The museum says that the day's program will add another dimension to Churchill's life as a statesman, artist and writer.
The half-day symposium is free and open to the public. The program runs from 8:30 am until 12:30 pm. A lunch option is available for purchase.
Guests are asked to register in advance at eventbrite.com.