A flood delayed their freshman year. A pandemic closed their school two months before graduation, canceling prom and leaving a traditional graduation walk across the stage in limbo.
On Friday, Denham Springs High School graduating seniors' last official day of their high school career, they rolled through the city in four parades celebrating what has been anything but a normal senior year.
An afternoon thunderstorm couldn't stop their spirit, as the students waved from atop cars, hanging from the car door and a sun roof.
The seniors traditional last day of school parade, which usually includes trucks and vehicles filled with seniors, was modified to include four parades with social distancing due to the coronavirus in practice.