$40M senior living community planned
A $40 million continuing care retirement community is planned for 13 acres along Verot School Road near Briarwood Drive that will feature 132 homes and be open by spring 2020.
Serenity at the Oaks will offer adults ages 62 and up assisted living space with varying levels of independence to match each resident's needs. Housing options will include 12 cottage homes, 70 independent living homes, 40 assisted living homes and 10 memory care homes.
"It's a newer concept where we separate our cottages from assisted living and memory care and independent living cottages," said Kevin Keller, one of the project's partners. "Louisiana doesn't really have this right now. We'll have retail stores and two restaurants in the community that will tend to the independent living and assisted living communities, and we'll have amenities for both."
It also will offer housekeeping, wellness and fitness programs, a hair and nail salon, pet salon, walking trails, a stocked fishing pond with piers and pet play yards.
Retirement communities like this are becoming popular nationwide. They allow residents to stay within the same community as their need for more care increases with age, only moving to new locations within the community and not out of it. Active seniors can keep their independence while receiving necessary care at home.
Keller said there already has been interest in the development and noted that architects are designing the community to match the environment, local culture and uniqueness of Lafayette.
Royal Curry Indian Cuisine opens
Royal Curry Indian Cuisine, 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite J, opened recently in a move to bring authentic Indian food to south Lafayette.
The manager, who goes by Raj, said he and others opened the restaurant to serve authentic and reasonably priced Indian restaurant in the area. He and the rest of the staff are mostly immigrants from India.
"So we wanted to give people a taste of our food."
Indian restaurants are relatively sparse in Lafayette compared with those that offer Cajun or Chinese fare. Masala Indian Kitchen has been on Kaliste Saloom Road for years, and Cloves Indian Cafe opened downtown last year.
Royal Curry Indian Cuisine is open six days a week for lunch and dinner and closed on Tuesdays.
Linx meats to open in Broussard, St. Landry
A new specialty meats store will open two locations in Acadiana, including in a former Burger King in Broussard.
Linx Specialty Meats will open a location along U.S. 190 two miles east of Interstate 49 between Opelousas and Port Barre on March 1 and then at the Broussard location, 3101 U.S. 90 East, in mid-April. The two locations will sell items like stuffed pork chops and stuffed chicken, along with plate lunches during the week, owner Hugh Brashier said, and will specialize in cracklin and boudin.
"We originally wanted to do it in Broussard because there's very limited sources for specialty meats there, so we bought the old Burger King and started remodeling it," Brashier said. "Then a friend told us he was selling a brand new property between Opelousas and Port Barre that had all the equipment we needed, so we decided to double ourselves overnight."
The location, which would have been Rockin' Rodney's Specialty Meats and shut down before it actually opened, was sold to them with all the necessary equipment and furniture. Brashier said it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.
Both buildings are about 3,000 square feet, and Brashier said he likely will hire 10-15 people at each store alongside their experienced butchers.
"We really hope the communities enjoy our food and look forward to making new friends and being able to serve them," Brashier said. "We're really humbled by all the people who have swung by already to check us out and saying they want to give us a shot when we open."
Pedro's Tacos opening Lafayette location
Opelousas Mexican restaurant Pedro's Tacos and Tequila is planning to open its second location next month in what the owner hopes will be the beginning of a 10- to 12-store expansion across Louisiana and possibly east Texas this year.
Pedro's, opening in the old Logan's Roadhouse at 3323 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, is hoping that it can add its signature fajitas, variety of sauces and salsas, margaritas and other Tex-Mex dishes to the Lafayette restaurant scene and create a new host of regulars like it did in Opelousas. Owner Renzo Ibenos said he believes they can carve out a customer base despite having to compete with a host of local Mexican restaurants such as Chuy's, Agave and La Hacienda.
"The other Mexican restaurants are always packed and always have a line. There's room for us because those people that can't get in there can come here, try us, and they'll love our food and drinks," Ibenos said.
Pedro's opened its first location in October in the old Ryan's along the Interstate 49 frontage road in Opelousas.
The 8,000-square-foot Ambassador Caffery location is expected to have 25 full-time employees and 20 part-time employees. Ibenas is hoping to open March 1.
Opelousas pediatric clinic to expand
Plans to expand an Opelousas pediatric clinic have St. Landry Parish officials hopeful for more development along Interstate 49.
Lily Pad Pediatrics had a groundbreaking ceremony for a new clinic and office that will replace the space it has outgrown in Opelousas General Hospital. It was met with a crowd that braved a blustery, cold Friday morning to support three Acadiana natives — doctors Emily Simon, Allison Hatfield and Sarah Ardoin — who returned home to start the clinic in 2013.
"We're always wondering how we can keep or get back our young talent and professionals, and I really think this is a sign we're moving in the right direction to do that," St. Landry Economic Development Executive Director Bill Rodier said. "We are trying to capitalize on the growth that is coming along the I-49 corridor, and we're going to see more to come in 2019."
Rodier hinted at plans for three more medical facilities around the Judson Walsh Drive exit off I-49, which already saw groundbreakings for a new Honda dealership and an Opelousas location for Our Savior's Church.
The parish is also working on expanding sewage and utilities, and conducting traffic studies as it is seeing even more development in the future, according to state Rep. Dustin Miller.
For Hatfield, Simon and Ardoin, the groundbreaking signifies their commitment to the people of Opelousas and St. Landry Parish.
"I grew up in Sunset and always dreamed of coming back to this area as a physician and caring for the people of this wonderful community," Simon said. "This is our home, and we love being here in Acadiana. This region has such wonderful people, and we love the relationships we have developed with all of our patients and their families."
Mexican restaurant to open in old Swifty's
Luna de Noche, a new Mexican restaurant run by the former head chef of another local Mexican restaurant, will open soon.
Juan Giron and longtime friend Doris Mayer will open their own restaurant in Carencro at the old Swifty's site, 4001 N. University Ave.
"Juan and I have been friends for 23 years, and we decided that things happen for a reason and we should go out on our own," Mayer said. "We love Carencro. We all know the people of Carencro and we want bring them great, authentic food that Juan and his wife make every day."
The restaurant will serve the Mexican food that Giron has perfected over his long career as a chef, which includes camarones flores, different varieties of fajitas, sauces and dips, margaritas and tamales.
Luna de Noche will employ 10 people.
Crop, cattle forum scheduled for farmers
Farmers can get research updates and recertify private pesticide applicator licenses at a crops and cattle forum set for Feb. 26 at the State Evacuation Shelter in Alexandria.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with opening remarks at 8:30 a.m. A sponsored lunch will be served at noon.
Forum topics will include corn hybrid and cotton variety selection; redbanded stink bug control; Bt cotton and seed treatments in corn; use of body condition scoring in beef cattle; and identification and control of problem weeds in pastures and hay meadows.
Presentations also will cover disease management and soybean updates; weed management strategies and spring burndown practices; the 2018 farm bill; and a 2019 market outlook. Producers will get information on pesticide drift management and hear updates on worker protection standards, record keeping and pollinator protection strategies.
The LSU AgCenter-sponsored meeting is approved for recertification for Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry private pesticide applicator cards that expire March 31.
Private pesticide applicator recertification meetings require a $15 registration fee, collected separately from the agriculture department's $25 recertification fee. No registration fee is required for attendees who do not intend to recertify.