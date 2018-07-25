When it gets too hot to garden outside, why not let your green thumb go to work inside?
Besides, there really shouldn't be much to plant in your yard in July. This is a time for maintenance. Time to pull those weeds, water when necessary and mow the grass.
So let's get going inside. Adding houseplants to your living room, study, kitchen or even bathroom can liven up your home.
Young people seem to be embracing the idea of houseplants. It could be because many of them live in apartments, rent houses or just don't have much yard. Because of their interest, houseplants are back and very easy to find in any nursery or garden center.
When selecting a houseplant, see where it's placed in the nursery. Be sure it's in the houseplant section and not just a shaded area in the nursery. Check the mature size of the plant you're interested in to make sure it is appropriate for the area where you want to place it.
Once you get your houseplant home, leave it in its original container for a few months to allow it to get acclimated. Repotting the plant immediately will stress it. If you do not want to see the nursery container, simply set the container inside another pot.
Houseplants are typically low maintenance and will perform well, but sometimes show signs of stress if they are receiving too much or too little care.
One of the top reasons a houseplant will perform poorly is because it is not getting enough light, so check the sunlight conditions and move your plant if necessary.
How much or little you water your plant can also cause it stress. Too much water can make it decline very quickly. Let plants dry out, then water them thoroughly until water comes out of the bottom of the pot. That lets you know you've given your plant enough water. It's best to do this in a sink or outside, but if you decide to water it in place, put a saucer or pan underneath so that water does not spill onto the floor.
Houseplants also need to be fertilized. Using a slow-release fertilizer is a great easy way to provide your plants with all the nutrients they need for several months. Over-fertilization can be detrimental to houseplants. Excessive fertilizer salt can cause brown leaf edges and possibly kill the plant.
Weeds are rarely a problem for houseplants, like they would be for outdoor container plants. If you see a weed, pluck it out immediately. Mulching indoor plants could help with weed suppression but it makes it very difficult to know when your plant needs to be watered.
