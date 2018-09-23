Real estate data shows homes sales remain better than 2017, but gap narrowed in August
The number of homes sold in August in Lafayette Parish and surrounding parishes remained higher than in August 2017 but fell closer to last year’s mark than in previous months.
In the Acadiana Real Estate Market report from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting LLC, Lafayette Parish reported 304 homes sold in August compared to 296 a year ago, a 2.7 percent increase. Reported sales from outside Lafayette Parish totaled 180 in August, up 5.3 percent from last 171 in August 2017.
That gap, however, narrowed from earlier months, the more active times for home sales. Lafayette Parish reported 371 homes sold in May compared to 317 a year ago, while all Acadiana parishes reported 531 sold in June compared to 449 in June 2017.
The overall numbers, Bacque noted, remain solid for the area’s real estate market.
Hebert's Specialty Meats celebrates opening of new Ambassador Caffery location
Hebert's Specialty Meats held a grand opening for its second location in Broussard on Saturday.
Although the new location at 6906 Ambassador Caffery Parkway opened late last month, store owners wanted to get settled into the new store and make sure everything was ready to celebrate its opening.
Sammy Hebert started the family business in Maurice, and his sons, Quinn and Samuel, run the store in Broussard. The business has also been franchised in locations across the Gulf South.
There had previously been a location in Broussard at the Chevron station just up the road, but this new location allows Hebert's to do things they never could at their old store.
Ken's Thrifty Way Pharmacy opens doors in Port Barre alongside clinic
An Acadiana-based pharmacy held a grand opening on its third location in Port Barre along with the neighboring clinic.
Ken's Thrift Way Pharmacy opened at 414 N. Saizan Ave. next door to Acadiana Practitioners, a medical clinic that offers rural care to the surrounding community. Acadiana Practitioners had opened its doors back in February, but the two businesses had planned to open together and had to wait for Ken's to gain permitting and licensing approval.
"We started the process on Feb. 14, but it takes a lot longer to open a pharmacy," said Tammy Robert, director of operations for Ken's Thrifty Way. "We saw an advantage in opening here because a lot of our clients live in Port Barre, and it is a hassle to drive to Opelousas to get their medicine. So working with them has worked perfectly for us."
Acadiana Pratitioners is run by nurse practitioner Rhonda Bergeron and family nurse practitioner and State Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas. Both wanted to open the clinic because of the need for preventive health care in Port Barre.
UL to host two-day career fair Tuesday, Wednesday
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold its Fall Career Fair this week in hopes of connecting its soon-to-be graduates with future employers.
The biyearly event, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Student Union Ballroom at 620 McKinley St., will connect employers to juniors and seniors and allows students to show why they should be hired. Tuesday will be Engineering, Sciences and Technology Day, and Wednesday will be Business, Arts, Liberal Arts and General Day.
Registration is at website career.louisiana.edu/students-alumni/career-and-recruitment-days/career-fair or by calling (337) 482-1444.