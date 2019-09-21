A Sept. 20 story about Gov. John Bel Edwards' meeting with the editorial board of The Advocate/The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate stated that neither gubernatorial candidates Ralph Abraham nor Eddie Rispone had accepted invitations to meet with the board.
Abraham's campaign accepted an invitation and has not yet met with the board because of scheduling conflicts.
A spokesman for Rispone's campaign offered to explore scheduling a meeting, but a date has not been set.
The newspaper regrets the error.