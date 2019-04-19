Opelousas Police target illegal narcotics trafficking
Narcotics officers with the Opelousas Police Department’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday at 1329 Gloston St. after receiving credible information that illegal narcotics trafficking was occurring at the residence. Upon a search of the residence officers located marijuana, prescription pills, a firearm and other items related to narcotics trafficking. Arrested in the investigation was Jeramy Stevens. Stevens was booked into St. Landry Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I.
Also wanted in connection to the search warrant is Martel Morris, 24, of Opelousas. He is suspected of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In a related incident, patrol officers discovered more than 130 ecstasy pills while on a traffic stop for a stop sign violation. At about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Ina Clare Drive and Park Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers found that a passenger in the vehicle, Cortney Sonn, had ecstasy pills and a rock of crack cocaine in his possession. Sonn was subsequently taken to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and possession of Schedule II drugs.
Train and vehicle collide in Basile
The Basile Police Department is investigating a train crash involving a vehicle.
Around 11 a.m. Friday, a vehicle with three passengers and a train collided on Martin Luther King Avenue in Basile, according to Assistant Police Chief Wilbert McClinton.
One person was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
The road was closed for investigators. Citations are pending, according to McClinton.