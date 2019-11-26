Ted A. Richard tells me he is retired, but he’s a busy man. He has a weekly live call-in television show called “Just the Facts” every Wednesday at midday. In a typical Ted way, he wanted to do it because it needs to be done. He wants to be a place where people can find the truth.
Ted has lived an interesting life, to put it mildly. He was diagnosed as HIV positive in 1987 — yes, he’s still here and classed as healthy and undetectable. Ted has spent his life standing up for others, he believes simply that "right is right” and that we should all take care of each other.
He was one of the driving forces behind the PRIDE Festival in Acadiana and has helped many people gain the confidence to be themselves, mostly by leading the way.
Ted is wearing rhinestones as usual; they match that sparkle in his eyes and give you a glimpse into the joy he finds in his life and community. He is always ready for an interesting conversation and to do his part to make the world a better place.
You can find out more about Ted’s show by searching for Ted Richard, Just the Facts on Facebook.
What was your first job? I was a bag boy at the old Early’s Food Store in Scott.
Describe a typical day in your life. One of the advantages to being retired is that I have the luxury of having a very unstructured day. Often times, I decide the day’s schedule after my second cup of coffee. (Yes, I’m one of those people!) I recently began hosing a new show on Acadiana Open Channel, called “Just the Facts” on Wednesdays at noon. It is a live call-in show where I discuss issues affecting the Acadiana area.
What advice would you give the younger you? Never be afraid to tell your own story! If you are honest with yourself, and own your truth, then you can more freely talk openly with others without feeling the need to “hide” anything. When others see you living in your own truth, it hopefully encourages them to do the same.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? July 1987 changed my life forever. That was the month/year that I found out that I was HIV positive. This revelation led me down a path of self-destruction for many years, since I figured I was going to die soon anyway. But 10 years later, I was still alive, and I was like, “holy crap,” I need to refocus ... and fast! So, I repurposed my life, and got clean and sober, and my life has been a constant whirlwind of conquering challenges ever since. And encouragingly, I have been healthy and undetectable (nontransmittable) for the past 20 plus years.
What values do you live by? Loyalty and consistency are values I treasure. No one ever has to guess where I stand on any particular issue or in any particular situation. No matter whether you agree with me or not; at least I am consistent. I live by and stand by my core beliefs, and strive to be a better person every day.
What do you most appreciate? Life-long friendships. I have had the same best friend since high school. I have had many great friends over the years, and thousand of acquaintances, but only one truly best friend. Those are hard to find!
What is your favorite journey? My entire life has taken on a journey of its own: some of it due to sheer circumstance and some of it due to careless mistakes and my sometimes feeble attempts to overcome them. I have learned through this journey that I cannot survive without having a mission or a purpose to keep my mind occupied. I have reinvented myself many times in this lifetime, which has allowed me to explore facets of myself that I didn’t know existed.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? On my front porch swing.
What living figure most inspires you? Ellen Degeneres. Her motto, “Be Kind to Everyone,” is something that I strive to accomplish every day.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Don’t be a spectator in the parade we call life! Be the parade that others are inspired to be a part of!”
What book would you tell everyone to read? “Mademoiselle Gigi” by Dennis Ward. It is the story of a Parisienne Holocaust survivor who marries an American serviceman. She then goes on to open the very first gay cabaret here in downtown Lafayette in the late 1960s. Her understanding of being an “outcast” fueled her compassion for those in the gay community who constantly felt shunned by society. She made her establishment “Chez Giselle” into an all-welcoming venue where everyone felt safe.
What is the best thing about where you live? When you have lived all over the country, it is easy to realize that Acadiana always was my home. Acadiana is not a place. It is a feeling. It is comfort and ease and peace of mind. It is nature and nurture. And it is all-encompassing in its desire to always let you know that you belong here.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I had always wanted to be an attorney as I was growing up.
What is your motto? “If you want to enjoy the rainbow, you must also enjoy both sun and the rain.”
How would you like to be remembered? How you remember me will be based on our shared memories. I want to be remembered for taking the time to help others. I also want to be remembered for being Texas’ Male Stripper of the Year in 1984 and 1986. (The only person to ever have won that title twice!)
What is your favorite word? Gumbeaux!
What do you collect? I am a collector of meaningless random information. This makes me great at general knowledge trivia games.
What food could you live on for a month? Judice Inn double cheeseburgers.
What would you change about yourself? I have always wanted to be a father. But, since that will never happen, I love the fact that I am the best Parrain Ted and Uncle Ted that I could ever be. They have always been my “kids.”
Describe yourself in five words. Shining bright like a diamond!
What is your idea of happiness? Happiness is treating others with love and kindness and having that love and kindness returned.
What is your favorite movie? “The Color Purple.”
What do you most regret? I regret that I lacked the courage in high school to stop the bullying of the other gay kids while I was at Carencro High School. I knew that I was gay, and I really felt badly for those being bullied. But I was never bullied because I was “popular” (whatever that means). And I realized that if I stood up for those gay kids getting bullied, there was that chance that would have outed myself. I couldn’t take that chance.
My lack of courage allowed others to be hurt. And I will always feel “less than” because I didn’t stand up for others when I had the chance.
I am much happier now, knowing that I can speak my mind and share my truth, and be able to handle the outcomes. It took me a long time to learn that courage is power and bullying is weakness.
I truly admire those youngsters who have the courage to speak out against bullying. I am actually inspired by their strength. I just wish that I had been that strong when I was younger.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What life accomplishment are you most proud of, to date?
What would the answer be? I was fortunate enough to have organized the first and second years of the Acadiana PRIDE Festival (vice president in 2013-14, president in 2014-15).