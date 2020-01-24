The Louisiana Supreme Court appointed another temporary judge Friday to replace an Assumption Parish jurist accused of having an affair with a then sheriff's chief deputy while presiding over criminal cases brought by the officer's law enforcement agency.
Judge Jessie LeBlanc is scheduled to have court again Monday and the state's high court assigned retired Lafourche Parish Judge Jerome Barbera III to handle her duties for the next two weeks, a new order says.
Signed by Supreme Court Justice ????, the order is third in a little more than a week assigning judges pro tempore to handle specific days when LeBlanc's docket in the three-parish 23rd Judicial District comes up.
Barbera had been assigned to handle an earlier Jan. 17 court date in Donaldsonville for LeBlanc.
Depsite the successive orders from the state's high court, it remains unclear what the longer term prospects are for LeBlanc, a two-term judge from Gonzales who is facing reelection this fall. She hasn't returned requests for comment.
Her cellphone number is no longer working. Her office is referring calls to the district's chief judge, Jason Verdigets, who has declined comment about the matter since an initial statement.
Legal experts, prosecutors and other lawyers have suggested that the possibility of a relationship between LeBlanc and former Assumption Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean poses a potential conflict of interest that could affect past and current criminal cases in Assumption.
Prosecutors have already said they are reviewing the 500 to 600 cases that she has handled since she became judge in 2012 for the level of Prejean's involvement.
Ken Levy, an LSU law professor, said it's almost certain a complaint has or will be filed with the state Judiciary Commission, the panel that can recommend sanctions against judges, including temporary suspension and permanent removal.
Under the state's ethical cannons that govern judges, they are supposed to avoid even the appearance of impropriety
"," he said.
The Supreme Court in New Orleans didn;t immediately return a request for comment Friday about any possible complaints, but they are secret while under investigation.
Prejean admitted earlier this month to Sheriff Leland Falcon and sheriff's investigators that he had an affair for extended period with LeBlanc while she was judge, the sheriff has said. Prejean has personally offered any comment on the matter despite repeated requests.
Prejean had initially denied any romantic relationship with the judge but said they had longstanding friendship as authorities investigated their relationship after LeBlanc recused herself from signing an Assumption arrest warrant in November.
Sheriff Leland Falcon said the judge told him personally that she had recused because of her close personal relationship with Prejean, but she has since disputed that claim, saying she told the judge she had a friendship with an undercover officer on the warrant who is close relative of Prejean's. LeBlanc said she wrote the officer a job recommendation that could be seen as a conflict.
Leland has stood by his version of events and took a polygraph test that found he wasn't being deceptive when asked about the situation. He recently demoted Prejean to the rank of captain and cut his pay.
The Supreme Court's first ordering replacing LeBlanc temporarily came on Sept. 16, just days after she had disappeared from family members and prompted and law enforcement welfare check that found her driving outside Pensacola, Fla.
It remains unclear exactly what prompted family members' concerns except that they believed she was "under duress" at the time. The calls were made several hours before Falcon released a statement saying Prejean had changed his statement and admitted to an affair with the judge.
Both Prejean and LeBlanc are married.
Iberia Parish Judge Edward M. Leonard Jr., who retired from the bench at the end of 2014, handled LeBlanc's docket Tuesday and Wednesday.