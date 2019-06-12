Lakeview Regional Medical Center recently held the Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon honoring 73 who have worked a total of 20,746 hours.
Each volunteer received a pin for service hours performed. Honored for 15 years of service were Jerry Lambert and Lorraine Lewis. Honored for 10 years of service were Addie Lambert, Bette Thibodeaux, Margaret Pegg and Jane Jahncke.
Installation of the new auxiliary officers was also conducted. New board members for the Lakeview Regional Volunteer Auxiliary include Kathy Gibbs, president; Antoinette Weatherly, vice president; Penny Eiffert, treasurer; Viola Dickson, secretary; and Jerry Lambert, past president.