Brusly
Class 3A
Record: 33-2, seeded No. 1
Semifinal opponent: No. 20 Church Point (18-13), 1:30 p.m. on Field 15
Head coach: Beau Bouvier
Last time in the tournament: 2018 (lost in quarterfinals)
Fast fact: Julie Mayeux, who coached Brusly to titles in 1991 and 1997, is now an assistant coach for the Panthers.
Lineup: SS Britt Bourgoyne, SS Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, CF Angel Bradford, C Caroline Gassie, RF Kameryn Adkins, 3B Bella Hymel, 1B Saylor Young, 2B Baylee Weems, LF Savannah Bezet
Catholic-PC
Division IV
Record: 22-5, seeded No. 2
Semifinal opponent: No. 6 Lafayette Christian (21-4), 11 a.m. on Field 18
Head coach: Lauren Doucet
Last time in the tournament: 2018 (lost in semifinals)
Fast fact: Pitcher Blaire Bizette was the catcher on the last CHSPC title team in 2016 and her older sister Ryann was the pitcher.
Lineup: P Blaire Bizette, DH Maecie Vince, SS Adelyn Fisher, 3B Kailynn LeBlanc, CF Isabel Guerin, 2B Kaitley Fisher, LF Maddie Jarreau, C Joelle LeBlanc 1st Camryn Lamkin.
Holden
Class B
Record: 27-5, seeded No. 1
Semifinal opponent: No. 4 Zwolle (20-3), 4 p.m. on Field 19
Head coach: Linzey Cifreo
Last time in the tournament: 2018 (won the Class B title)
Fast fact: Olivia Lackie, a South Alabama commitment, has struck out 260 in 126 innings this season.
Lineup: C Ashley Fogg, SS Olivia Barnes, P Olivia Lackie, CF Gracie Duffy, RF Taylor Douglas, 3B Emma Hutchinson, 1B Taylor Barfield, LF Madi McDonald, DP Kamryn Ouber
Parkview Baptist
Division II
Record: 29-4, seeded No. 1
Semifinal opponent: No. 4 De La Salle (15-4), 11 a.m. on Field 15
Head coach: Ashlee Weems
Last time in the tournament: 2018 (won the Division II title)
Fast fact: Greely is daughter of former LSU outfielder Jim Greely
Lineup: CF Audrey Greely, SS Madison Watson, 3B Jaci VanNorden, 1B Taylor Spencer, C Katie Salling, LF Emmie Causey, 2B Brycyn Brown, DP Meghan Mitchell, RF Shea Lee, P Kassie Salling.
St. Amant
Class 5A
Record: 26-2-1, seeded No. 4
Semifinal opponent: No. 8 Walker (24-9), 4 p.m. on Field 15
Head coach: Amy Pitre
Last time in the tournament: 2017 (lost in quarterfinals)
Fast fact: Pitre previously brought another Ascension Parish school, East Ascension, to the tourney.
Lineup: CF Rylee Rossi, P Alyssa Romano, SS Julia Kramer, 2B Sophie Smith, DP Kailey Dufour, 3B Payton Granier, LF Kelsi Martine, 1B Naylie Rodriguez, LF Addie Bourgeois, C Chandler Guedry
Walker
Class 5A
Record: 24-9, seeded No. 8
Semifinal opponent: No. 4 St. Amant (26-2-1), 4 p.m. on Field 15
Head coach: Hali Fletcher
Last time in the tournament: 2007 (lost in semifinals)
Fast fact: Fletcher was a freshman on the 2007 Walker team that lost to West Monroe in the semifinals.
Lineup: RF Gyvan Hammons, 2B Laynie Jones, C Alayna Daigrepont, P Lainee Bailey, 1B Ryann Schexneyder, 3B/P HaLeigh Pourciau, CF Savanah Stafford, SS Madelyn Bourgoyne, LF Bree Brown