Brusly

Class 3A

Record: 33-2, seeded No. 1

Semifinal opponent: No. 20 Church Point (18-13), 1:30 p.m. on Field 15

Head coach: Beau Bouvier

Last time in the tournament: 2018 (lost in quarterfinals)

Fast fact: Julie Mayeux, who coached Brusly to titles in 1991 and 1997, is now an assistant coach for the Panthers.

Lineup: SS Britt Bourgoyne, SS Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, CF Angel Bradford, C Caroline Gassie, RF Kameryn Adkins, 3B Bella Hymel, 1B Saylor Young, 2B Baylee Weems, LF Savannah Bezet

Catholic-PC

Division IV

Record: 22-5, seeded No. 2

Semifinal opponent: No. 6 Lafayette Christian (21-4), 11 a.m. on Field 18

Head coach: Lauren Doucet

Last time in the tournament: 2018 (lost in semifinals)

Fast fact: Pitcher Blaire Bizette was the catcher on the last CHSPC title team in 2016 and her older sister Ryann was the pitcher.

Lineup: P Blaire Bizette, DH Maecie Vince, SS Adelyn Fisher, 3B Kailynn LeBlanc, CF Isabel Guerin, 2B Kaitley Fisher, LF Maddie Jarreau, C Joelle LeBlanc 1st Camryn Lamkin.

Holden

Class B

Record: 27-5, seeded No. 1

Semifinal opponent: No. 4 Zwolle (20-3), 4 p.m. on Field 19

Head coach: Linzey Cifreo

Last time in the tournament: 2018 (won the Class B title)

Fast fact: Olivia Lackie, a South Alabama commitment, has struck out 260 in 126 innings this season.

Lineup: C Ashley Fogg, SS Olivia Barnes, P Olivia Lackie, CF Gracie Duffy, RF Taylor Douglas, 3B Emma Hutchinson, 1B Taylor Barfield, LF Madi McDonald, DP Kamryn Ouber

Parkview Baptist

Division II

Record: 29-4, seeded No. 1

Semifinal opponent: No. 4 De La Salle (15-4), 11 a.m. on Field 15

Head coach: Ashlee Weems

Last time in the tournament: 2018 (won the Division II title)

Fast fact: Greely is daughter of former LSU outfielder Jim Greely

Lineup: CF Audrey Greely, SS Madison Watson, 3B Jaci VanNorden, 1B Taylor Spencer, C Katie Salling, LF Emmie Causey, 2B Brycyn Brown, DP Meghan Mitchell, RF Shea Lee, P Kassie Salling.

St. Amant

Class 5A

Record: 26-2-1, seeded No. 4

Semifinal opponent: No. 8 Walker (24-9), 4 p.m. on Field 15

Head coach: Amy Pitre

Last time in the tournament: 2017 (lost in quarterfinals)

Fast fact: Pitre previously brought another Ascension Parish school, East Ascension, to the tourney.

Lineup: CF Rylee Rossi, P Alyssa Romano, SS Julia Kramer, 2B Sophie Smith, DP Kailey Dufour, 3B Payton Granier, LF Kelsi Martine, 1B Naylie Rodriguez, LF Addie Bourgeois, C Chandler Guedry

Walker

Class 5A

Record: 24-9, seeded No. 8

Semifinal opponent: No. 4 St. Amant (26-2-1), 4 p.m. on Field 15

Head coach: Hali Fletcher

Last time in the tournament: 2007 (lost in semifinals)

Fast fact: Fletcher was a freshman on the 2007 Walker team that lost to West Monroe in the semifinals.

Lineup: RF Gyvan Hammons, 2B Laynie Jones, C Alayna Daigrepont, P Lainee Bailey, 1B Ryann Schexneyder, 3B/P HaLeigh Pourciau, CF Savanah Stafford, SS Madelyn Bourgoyne, LF Bree Brown

