Fried calamari and shrimp spaghetti at DiGiulio Brothers
Calamari are difficult to cook. You let them go for too long, they get tough and it’s like eating rubber bands. But they always cook them perfectly at DiGiulio Brothers. They’re crunchy and well-seasoned, served with marinara and a mayonnaise-based sauce.
The calamari was a nice appetizer for the main course, shrimp spaghetti. The dish featured plump shrimp in a garlicky, peppery white wine sauce, studded with fresh tomatoes, black olives and fresh herbs.
Really, everything at DiGiulio Brothers is worth applauding. The restaurant serves this dense, cakey bread that’s an appealing change of pace from the airy, crusty loaves generally offered at Italian restaurants. And my wife says the restaurant serves the best house salads in the city. She’s got a point.
DiGiulio Brothers, 2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, 70808, (225) 383-4203
DiGiulio Brothers is open from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, it’s open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, it’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Timothy Boone, Business Editor)
Red beans and rice with fried chicken at Elsie’s
If you’re at Elsie’s Plate and Pie and looking to stray off the sandwich and pie path, go for a plate of the red beans and rice served up with a boneless fried chicken breast on the side. The red beans are thick with a faint smoky flavor. And the chicken breast is seasoned and deep-fried to a delicious crunchiness that goes great with the creamy beans. At $13, it’s perfect on a Monday, or great for just about any day of the week.
Elsie's Plate and Pie, 3145 Government St., Baton Rouge. (225) 636-5157. Elsie's is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
The Caterpillar Roll at Umami Japanese Bistro
I have two daughters, 24 and 20. They agree on very little. They also question my judgement about nearly everything. I am happy to report that the Caterpillar Roll at Umami, priced at $14, has united us. The three of us agree that the sushi roll made of barbecue eel, snow crab, tempura flakes and topped with avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds is a thing a beauty. We eat it in silence, reverence really — broaching on a spiritual experience.
Yes, there are two rolls in this photograph. The truth is I don't even remember what the other one is called. As my 20-year-old daughter said, "I mean, it's good sushi, but it doesn't hold a candle to the Caterpillar."
$14 is a small price to pay for family accord.
Umami Japanese Bistro, 3930 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge. (225-768-8808). Umami is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. through 9:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, it's open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Closed on Sunday. (Jan Risher, features editor)