Two East Baton Rouge EMS supervisors were honored Tuesday for supporting a National Guard employee as he prepares for his upcoming deployment. Will Warren, an EMS shift supervisor, and Kris Kienzle, a deputy shift supervisor, were presented the Department of Defense Patriot Award. Sgt. Kevin Buller, a reservist in the Army National Guard and paramedic with EMS, nominated Warren and Kienzle for the award. Buller has served in the Guard six years and will be deploying to Afghanistan soon. As Buller balances the stress of deployment preparation and his duties at EMS, Warren and Kienzle have been instrumental in allowing him the flexibility to clear his schedule for his training.