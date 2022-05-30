Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,119 graduates May 14 in two commencement ceremonies in the University Center.
Former Louisiana Senate President John A. Alario Jr. was presented an honorary doctor of humanities degree in a separate ceremony. A 1965 graduate of Southeastern, he was recognized for his lifetime of public service, including his 48-year tenure in both the Louisiana House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as his civic service with numerous non-profit organizations, and his support over the years to Southeastern.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: history major Stephen Gay Benton, of Metairie; music major Marina Burguete Diago, of Spain; history major Lauren Gwendolyn Guillory, of Abita Springs; and psychology major Emily Elizabeth Montelepre, of Folsom.
College of Business: accounting major Sandra Aden Lelleck, of Tickfaw.
College of Education: elementary education major, grades 1–5, Madeleine Elizabeth Abadie, of Mandeville; and early childhood education majors, PK–3, Samantha E. Conley, of Mandeville; and Payton Audrey Onellion, of Denham Springs.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology major Hannah Irene Robertson, of Zachary.
College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Hunter Hollie, of Ponchatoula; and biology major Kaitlynn Joy Margavio, of Covington.
Area students receiving degrees include:
East Feliciana Parish
Doctoral degree
Clinton
Jonathan L. Loveall, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters degree
Ethel
Benjamin T. LeDoux, Psychology
Bachelors degrees
Clinton
Je’Nari D. Collins, General Studies
Paris R. Moore, Nursing
Ethel
Dennis S. Berthelot, III, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment
Kaitlynn M. Devall, Biological Sciences
Callie M. Howell, Nursing
Alexsandra M. Jackson, Supply Chain Management
Kalyn S. Landry, Kinesiology
Jackson
Jessica Irvin, Health Sciences
Paula R. Sims, Health Systems Management
Slaughter
Collin Sarrazin, Finance
Wilson
Jordyn E. Kleinpeter, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
West Feliciana Parish
Bachelors degrees
Saint Francisville
Gabrielle Core, Biological Sciences
Katherene R. LeBlanc, Nursing
Maggie A. Ritchie, Art