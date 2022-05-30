medal_winners_afternoon.jpg

Southeastern Louisiana University awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to eleven students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges. From left, front, are elementary education major grades 1 – 5 Madeleine Elizabeth Abadie, of Mandeville; psychology major Emily Elizabeth Montelepre, of Folsom; history major Lauren Gwendolyn Guillory, of Abita Springs; and biological sciences major Kaitlynn Joy Margavio, of Covington; and back row, Southeastern President John L. Crain; early childhood education major PK-3 Payton Audrey Onellion, of Denham Springs; early childhood education major PK-3 Samantha E. Conley, of Mandeville; music major Marina Burguete Diago, of Spain; and mathematics major Hunter Hollie,of Ponchatoula. Not pictured is history major Stephen Gay Benton, of Metairie.

 Provided photo by Randy Bergeron

Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,119 graduates May 14 in two commencement ceremonies in the University Center.

Former Louisiana Senate President John A. Alario Jr. was presented an honorary doctor of humanities degree in a separate ceremony. A 1965 graduate of Southeastern, he was recognized for his lifetime of public service, including his 48-year tenure in both the Louisiana House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as his civic service with numerous non-profit organizations, and his support over the years to Southeastern.

The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.

Medal recipients were:

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: history major Stephen Gay Benton, of Metairie; music major Marina Burguete Diago, of Spain; history major Lauren Gwendolyn Guillory, of Abita Springs; and psychology major Emily Elizabeth Montelepre, of Folsom.

College of Business: accounting major Sandra Aden Lelleck, of Tickfaw.

College of Education: elementary education major, grades 1–5, Madeleine Elizabeth Abadie, of Mandeville; and early childhood education majors, PK–3, Samantha E. Conley, of Mandeville; and Payton Audrey Onellion, of Denham Springs.

College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology major Hannah Irene Robertson, of Zachary.

College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Hunter Hollie, of Ponchatoula; and biology major Kaitlynn Joy Margavio, of Covington.

Area students receiving degrees include:

 

East Feliciana Parish

Doctoral degree

Clinton

Jonathan L. Loveall, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Masters degree

Ethel

Benjamin T. LeDoux, Psychology

Bachelors degrees

Clinton

Je’Nari D. Collins, General Studies

Paris R. Moore, Nursing

Ethel

Dennis S. Berthelot, III, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

Kaitlynn M. Devall, Biological Sciences

Callie M. Howell, Nursing

Alexsandra M. Jackson, Supply Chain Management

Kalyn S. Landry, Kinesiology

Jackson

Jessica Irvin, Health Sciences

Paula R. Sims, Health Systems Management

Slaughter

Collin Sarrazin, Finance

Wilson

Jordyn E. Kleinpeter, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

West Feliciana Parish

Bachelors degrees

Saint Francisville

Gabrielle Core, Biological Sciences

Katherene R. LeBlanc, Nursing

Maggie A. Ritchie, Art