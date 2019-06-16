Lillian "Lilly" Miles Rufty
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Jackson Rufty III
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending University of Georgia
A summer internship in the fashion industry is on tap for Miss Lillian Miles Rufty, who is headed to New York City, where she will work in the brand marketing division of Tory Burch.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Jackson Rufty III. Her mother is the former Melissa Marsh Miles.
At Newman, Lilly was a Newman Scholar for four years, a member of the PEP committee, secretary of the student government, Relay for Life and on the school's soccer team.
At the Athens, Georgia, university, she is studying public relations in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and is the public relations chair of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She is also a member of the UGA Heroes Marketing Committee.
In her sub-deb tenure, she was in the courts of Squires, Les Pierrettes and Harlequins.