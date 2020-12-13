In anticipation of the upcoming meeting by the New Orleans Street Renaming Committee, our Ellis Marsalis Square Committee continues to advocate for the renaming of Washington Square Park on Frenchmen Street. However, I am concerned within these discussions that there isn’t a continued focus on the true prize that should be realized from this renaming effort.
Those that think that this exercise is simply changing the names of streets that are named after Confederates from the Civil War don’t see the much bigger picture in all this. The original naming of these streets come from an era in American history when all public works decisions were solely dictated by white men of European descent and had been since the inception of this country and the inception of the city of New Orleans. That’s why all the streets in consideration by the renaming committee are named after white men, as are all streets and parks in New Orleans that are named for real people.
The magnitude of the task in correcting this wrong cannot be understated and should not be limited to the streets named for participants in the “Lost Cause.” People of color have contributed to the greatness of this city since day one and there is no better way to start honoring them than by renaming streets and public places throughout New Orleans after people that are the heart and soul of our blessed city, in life and forever after.
C. JASON PATTERSON
music producer
New Orleans