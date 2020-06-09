Two local schools have hired assistant coaches to fill their head boys basketball roles for 2020-21.
Denham Springs assistant Tiras Magee has been hired as the head coach at another Livingston Parish-based Class 5A school, Live Oak. Meanwhile, Stefson Arnold is the new head coach at Family Christian Academy.
The 45-year-old Magee is a former player and a 1993 graduate of Denham Springs. He spent five years as an assistant at DSHS, was an assistant at Southside Junior High in Denham Springs and was an AAU coach. Magee succeeds John Capps, who stepped down at the end of the 2019-20 season.
“I know most of the kids at Live Oak because some of them have played for me in AAU during the summers,” Magee said. “This was an opportunity that was just too good for me to pass up. I can’t wait to get started once we are allowed to meet by the LHSAA.
“Everybody knows that our district is one of the best in the state, so that won’t be easy. This is my first head high school job, and I’m lucky to have friends like Jeff Jones (Madison Prep coach) and Carlos Sample (Scotlandville coach) who I’ve already called for advice."
Arnold, 43, moves into the head coaching job after serving as an assistant to Steve Rachal for three years. Rachal, who led the FCA boys and girls teams the LHSAA Division V semifinals the last two years, will continue to be FCA’s head girls basketball coach. Arnold’s son, Adam Mercier, is an FCA player. He also has AAU coaching experience.
“Pretty much our whole team will be back and as sophomores and juniors next year,” Arnold said. “These guys have been playing together since they were in middle school and I’m anxious to see what they will do.
“Because we’re not a very tall team, we will play an up-tempo game and get up and down the floor. We should be fun to watch. Of course, we know in Class C basketball, the top dog around here is Jehovah-Jireh and I look forward to playing them.”
Recruiting, etc.
Walker High wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. narrowed his college choices down to four SEC schools — Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M.
Thomas is currently the top receiver for 2021 and ranked third overall in Louisiana, and is No. 9 nationally as a wide receiver according to 247sports.
• Brady Hernandez became the second Zachary High baseball player to commit to Delgado Community College. The Broncos’ Maverick McClure previously committed to the Dolphins.