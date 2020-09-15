Nominations for the 87th annual Civic Cup Award opened Sept. 13. The award honors a person who has accomplished an outstanding humanitarian or civic deed or good deeds benefiting the Lafayette community.
The nominee must not have received payment for the deed and it must not have been done in the regular line of duty. The honoree will be selected from nominations submitted by the public and chosen by an anonymous committee made up of past Civic Cup award recipients.
The nominations are open through Oct. 4 at www.cfacadiana.org/civiccup.
Since 1933, the Lafayette Civic Cup has been awarded to an outstanding individual who has given their time and resources to improve the Lafayette community through philanthropy. The first recipient was Lafayette Mardi Gras and Oil Center founder Maurice Heymann, and other recipients through the years have included Edith Garland Dupre, Greg Davis and Jewel Lowe.
Last year's winner was business executive Jerry K. Greig. He was honored during a Nov. 12 banquet at the Petroleum Club.
Known for successful careers in energy, health care, technology, process improvement and operations, Greig's civic is a past chairman of the Board of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce (now One Acadiana) and previously served as vice-chair of Finance and operations. He has served as chairman of the board and campaign chairman for United Way of Acadiana, chairman of the board of St. Thomas More Catholic High School and served as chairman of the Lafayette Parish School System Technology Peer Review Team.
He was named STM Supporter of the Year in 2011.