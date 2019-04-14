BATON ROUGE AREA
Campus Federal received a Diamond Award recognizing outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry from the Credit Union National Association Marketing and Business Development Council.
Campus Federal won in the category of complete campaign for its recent auto loan campaign, “Get Pre-Approved. Get Going!” The council is a national network comprising more than 1,300 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in each of 36 categories ranging from advertising to community events and more.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Dr. Ronald Amedee, dean of medical education and head of University of Queensland Ochsner Clinical School, was presented the Parker J. Palmer Courage to Lead Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
This award recognizes excellence in overseeing residency programs and Amedee’s decadelong leadership and administrative guidance as a designated institutional officer for the residency programs at Ochsner.
With more than three decades of experience in academics, Amedee has been on staff at Ochsner since 2007 and is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology. He served for nearly 10 years as the designated institutional officer for the Department of Graduate Medical Education at Ochsner, which offers 30 different residency programs. Amedee holds an undergraduate degree from Nicholls State University and a medical degree from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans, where he also completed his residency in otolaryngology.
Dr. Christopher J. White, director of the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology with a 2019 Master of the ACC Award for outstanding contributions to the field of cardiovascular medicine.
The award recognizes and honors fellows of the organization who have consistently contributed to its goals and programs and have provided leadership in important organization activities, with membership of at least 15 years. White has more than four decades of experience and also serves as the medical director of value-based care and system chairman for cardiovascular disease for Ochsner Health System and is professor and chairman of medicine and cardiology for the University of Queensland Ochsner Clinical School. He graduated from Case Western Reserve Medical School in Cleveland and completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at Letterman Army Medical Center in San Francisco.