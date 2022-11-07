Prolific, award-winning author of books for children and adolescents Susan Hood lost her job as an editor with a publishing house in the midst of an economic turndown and then decided to begin writing and publishing on her own, launching a career that has led to the publication of dozens of books.
Hood, who told her story to audiences at the Hammond and Ponchatoula Branches of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System Oct. 27, said getting laid off from her job “was a gift from God. I’m thankful that I was brought down a path that led to my writing my books.”
The author said writing grew out of her love for books and reading. “I have a large collection of books. I just love books and I love to read what others are publishing. As an editor early in my career I had the opportunity to learn about the craft of writing and it inspired me to try it on my own,” she said.
She said that one of the first children’s book she wrote was about what she called the “Tooth Mouse.” “I had always believed that it was the tooth fairy that rewarded a child when losing a tooth. But when I heard that some believed in the tooth mouse, I decided to write a book starring the mouse. This was my first book with pictures and guess what? It was rejected!”
The author said she persisted and slowly learned the difficulty of writing books for children. She said that working with an illustrator is among numerous other challenges in writing a children’s book. A second obstacle is telling a story in a children’s book using only a few words. “You have to establish the setting, a plot and get the action going with just a few words. You have to pack a lot in limited amount of space,” she said.
Hood said the writer of a children’s book is really writing only half of the book … the illustrator is creating the other half. About writing the books she added,” another point is you have to know when to stop writing and let the art pick up the story.” Hood contracts with illustrators for her books.
After several efforts, her children’s books were accepted by publishers launching a career that continues to this day. She creates books for specific young audiences. “The Tooth Mouse,” which eventually was published, is about multicultural traditions and the universal childhood event of losing baby teeth.
For grades two to five, one of her best known books is, “Ada’s Violin.” She said that book,“ changed my life as an author and made me start writing books about real kids.” This story is about children living on a landfill in Paraguay who formed an orchestra playing musical instruments made from trash. “This a story about recycling, poverty, Spanish, music and the science of sound.”
She dedicated much of her talk to one of her best known books, “Titan and the Wild Boars,” the story of the Thailand soccer team, the Wild Boars, that accidentally got trapped in a cave when torrential rains filled the cave with water sealing the boys and their coach in a deep section of a cave.
“This was an incredible, international event and the story just had to be told. There was chaos outside the cave as the families of the boys and cave experts from around the world worked to find a way to get the boys out of the cave.” She said she decided to write the story because it was a perfect metaphor for how young people can show courage and resiliency in the face of unexpected and potentially deadly circumstances.
“This was difficult to write for several reasons and one was finding the truth of what happened. Also, the illustrator had to be very creative depicting events that unfolded in a dark cave with much of the action being underwater where divers finally found a way to get the boys out of that cave,” she said.
Another of her books for the fourth to eighth grade levels that she cited was, “Brothers in Arms.” The book tells the story of a group of Polish soldiers fighting on the side of the Allies during World War II who adopted a bear cub and made a pet of the cub.
She has written other books based on real-life experiences of children and how they are capable of taking leadership roles in a time of crisis.
Hood said that while she has had only limited time to travel to places around the world where great stories might lie, she added that she yearns to, “explore the world. I want to go around the world and meet young people who are doing great things that will make good stories.”
The author said that despite many attractions such as sports, video games, telephones and television, young children will read if given the chance. “We have some great teachers, librarians and parents, who know the value of reading and they steer children toward reading. Youngsters start with picture books and they grow into more complex books. We all need to encourage children to read,’ she said.
Among the many awards that Hood has received are: E.B. White Honor Award; Christopher Award; Americas award; International Latino Award; the Golden Kite Award for Middle Grade Fiction; and the Bank Street Flora Steiglitz Award.
Hood told her audience that her visit to Tangipahoa Parish was her second visit to the state and that she had earlier visited New Orleans. While in the state she will also make presentations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. She lives in Connecticut.