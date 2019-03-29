The Southern University football team can’t offer its fans a real victory in Saturday’s spring game at A. W. Mumford Stadium, but defensive back Jakoby Pappillion promises the next best thing.
“We’re going to give Jaguar Nation what they want to see,” Pappillion said. “We’re going to give them 100 percent effort — period.”
That should whet the appetites for the 2019 season when the Jaguars kick off at 1 p.m. in the team’s 11th spring practice session.
And why shouldn’t hopes be high after a 7-4 finish and a SWAC West title last year? Southern returns 18 starters and have spent the spring strengthening the depth behind those frontliners to bring the program to a maturity level it hasn’t seen.
As excited as fans might be, the players are chomping at the bit to put on a uniform and show off what they’ve gained. The overriding sentiment is to go a couple steps farther than last season, which ended with a loss to Alcorn State in the SWAC championship game.
“Spring has been a lot of hard work,” center Jaylon Brinson said. “We’re not resting on our laurels from last year. The goal is to finish. That’s our mindset this spring.
“Last year is over and we have to build from scratch. We were heartbroken by the loss (to Alcorn). The fact we got so close is a driving force this year.”
The driving force on offense will be multi-talented quarterback LaDarius Skelton, who was a backup at this time last year but took over the job at midseason and went 5-0 before the loss to Alcorn State. With more concentrated work, he could improve on the 1,515 yards and 18 touchdowns he accounted for last season.
Coach Dawson Odums said the Jaguars offense will “evolve more than change” with an improved Skleton, who should make players around him better and vice versa.
“We understand what his strengths and weaknesses are and we’ll move from that,” Odums said. “He’s been taking care of the football, moving it around, scanning the field going through his progressions, making the right reads. He’s distributing the ball very well. He’s in tune to what we’re doing and getting better.”
Brinson said fans will be amazed at Skelton’s polish.
“To see how far he’s come, I can’t tell you how happy I am and proud of him,” Brinson said.
The Jaguars have leading rusher Devon Benn also returning as well as three of the top four receivers and the starting tight end.
Defensive players say there will be a noticeable improvement with that unit. Odums was clamoring for better run defense and the signs are positive under first-year defensive coordinator Lionel Washington, with help from co-coordinator Stephen Adams.
“We’re a hard-hitting bunch,” safety Chase Foster said. “It’s the mentality we have to have, no matter how big or small you are. It starts up front with the D-line, the linebackers are making the right fits and the DBs are handling the man and zone coverages.
“We have a chip on our shoulders. We’re ready to get back on the field and have another great year. Saturday it’s time to compete and show Jaguar Nation what we’re going to bring this year.”
Foster and Pappillion said one of the best parts is the improvement in the two deep by younger players who are going to be called on to contribute in rotations to keep the starters fresh.
“We don’t slack; we hold each other accountable. We have older players stepping up as leaders and the younger guys are getting the technique. We’re playing faster. We’ve got the basics and can jump into more advanced things now.”