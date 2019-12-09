CLINTON — Former Clinton Mayor Lori Bell pleaded no contest Monday to allegations she inappropriately leased SUVs for the town's police department, which put the cash-strapped town into significant debt.
Prosecutors with the Attorney General's Office agreed to reduce a felony malfeasance charge to an obscure public finance misdemeanor in exchange for Bell's plea, which didn't require her to admit any wrongdoing. By not contesting the charge, the embattled former mayor avoided a trial and agreed to not seek public office, a year of probation and to pay a $500 fine.
"She's just looking forward to putting this behind her and get on with her life," her lawyer Niles Haymer said, following a brief hearing Monday.
State prosecutors reduced the more serious felony malfeasance in office charge to a seldom-used infraction that makes it illegal for governments to incur debt without approval from a bond commission.
The initial charge, malfeasance in public office, carried a five-year maximum prison sentence.
The charge stems from allegations she and former Police Chief Fred Dunn leased four Chevy Tahoes totaling about $200,000. It put significant strain on the town budget before the SUVs were ultimately repossessed.
Amid that controversy, Bell stepped down from office last month, saying that she had been "under a constant microscope" from critics about her role in office and leaving was in the town's best interest.
The infraction will be dropped from Bell's criminal history after she completes her probation.
The resignation followed a tense town meeting at which the mayor missed the deadline to produce a town budget for the second year in a row. She was also arrested earlier this year on suspicion of another malfeasance, which came just days after Louisiana Department of Health inspectors found several violations in the town’s water system — including a 3-foot-deep sinkhole at the system’s well — despite Bell telling state officials that the problems had been fixed.
She had been accused of ignoring a September letter from the Department of Health that gave her 90 days to correct more than a dozen serious problems in the water system, including two that remained unresolved from a 2017 inspection, according to her arrest warrant.
Authorities also say Bell did not tell the fire department when water pressure dropped to levels requiring firefighters to take certain action in case of a fire, according to her arrest warrant.
Bell's lawyer previously contended her arrest was premature because it came several days before the deadline to complete repairs.
No formal charges were filed against Bell following her arrest.
"All of the cases are resolved," Haymer said. "The mayor isn't facing any new charges in this court. She is done with the criminal justice process for now."
The Attorney General's Office declined to comment on the plea, citing an ongoing prosecution of the town's police chief.
Darren Matthews, Clinton's mayor pro tem, has taken over as the town's chief administrative officer until a special election can be held.