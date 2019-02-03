Helicopter facility opens in Broussard
Officials with Leonardo Helicopters held a grand opening for its 21,000-square-foot maintenance facility in Broussard.
The Italian company’s Gulf of Mexico Support Center, located at 1036 QCP Park Drive just west of U.S. 90, offers maintenance and training support to rotorcraft clients in the area. The company will employ 15 people and plans to double that total in five years.
“We have focused on the past 5½ years I’ve been with the company exclusively on growing a market presence and improving our response times, delivery performance, etc.,” said Leonardo Vice President Mike Hotze, who spent 24 years with Bell Helicopter. “We’re very proud of the team we have put together and the performance we have been able to deliver. We are putting in a significant investments in Louisiana to offer support to our customers in the Gulf of Mexico."
The facility specializes in blade repair but offers other support services “from tip to tail” for the more than 110 aircraft in use in the Gulf of Mexico, Hotze said.
It will be one of three facilities for Leonardo in the United States — others are in Philadelphia and Las Vegas — and will be staffed by technicians, engineers and sales staff, said Troy Penny, general manager for the Broussard facility.
“Troy and I have been colleagues for many years, and we hatched this plan 3½ years ago now,” Hotze said. “We decided that Lafayette’s market presence was rather small in North America. Troy presented me with a business (plan). We looked at it and decided this was absolutely the thing to do.”
UL offers online management degree
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will offer an online bachelor’s degree in business administration in management this fall, university officials announced.
Students can apply now and must take a range of courses in accounting, economics, finance, management and marketing, since the program recently got approval from the Louisiana Board of Regents. They can complete the 100 percent online program from anywhere, said Claire Arabie, interim director of the Office of Distance Learning.
“It provides a convenient way for people who live outside the region or who are juggling jobs or family obligations to obtain the same quality education as students who earn their degrees on campus,” Arabie said.
The program is intended to enable students to “develop skills that will give them opportunities to pursue management careers in industries and fields such as marketing, human resources, sales, communications, project management, and insurance and risk management, to name a few," said J. Bret Becton, dean of the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration.
Students will complete 120-122 credit hours on either a part-time or full-time basis and will follow the same curriculum as students enrolled in the traditional program. Online students can interact with faculty members via telephone, email, discussion forums or audio and video conferences.
Lafayette woman wins savings contest
Pinching pennies and saving for a rainy day helped a Lafayette woman become the first winner of the Louisiana Credit Union League's Lucky Lagniappe Program.
Elizabeth "E.B." Brooks, director of Moncus Park, was presented the $5,000 check at the University of Louisiana Lafayette Federal Credit Union on Bertrand Drive. Out of the 771 people at 13 credit unions statewide who opened Lucky Lagniappe savings accounts last year, Brooks was randomly drawn to win the grand prize.
"I'm ecstatic and I'm so happy I opened up that savings account with the credit union," Brooks said. "They explained it to me, and it seemed like a great incentive to save, so I told them to sign me up. I'm terrible at saving. This is a great incentive to save."
The Lucky Lagniappe program was launched last year with the incentive that for every $20 an account holder puts in savings, they get entries toward winning the yearly $5,000. According to Angela Malle, director of member engagement for the Louisiana Credit Union League, 1 in 4 Americans have no money set aside in savings and 62 percent cannot afford sudden car repairs or medical expenses.
"This was inspired by the need for savings in the state," Malle said. "A lot of households don't have savings for three months of expenses but still pay for that lottery ticket. We wanted to give people the chance to save with a chance to also get that grand prize."
Malle said having savings improves people's livelihoods by having a savings account in case of emergencies or job loss. The additional savings accounts and money invested also allow the credit union to invest and loan money in the community, which pays the interest in the account and helps drive the economy.
New Orleans women's boutique opening
New Orleans women's apparel shop Swoon Boutique will open a Lafayette location this spring to go with the return home to Acadiana for one of its owners.
The shop will open March 30 at in a 1,400-square-foot space at 1700 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100A, across the street from Plantation Park. Natalie DeCourt Guillory and Alyssa Mansfield, both graduates of Catholic High School in New Iberia, launched a Swoon Boutique three years ago in the Lakeview area of New Orleans.
Mansfield saw a gap in the retail market there, and Guillory said she moved there to open the store with her high school friend. Guillory has since gotten married last year and moved back to Lafayette.
"We're definitely filling a gap that's in Lafayette," Guillory said. "We're looking to cater to that middle-range woman from her 20s to 50s at a moderate price point. That's currently missing in Lafayette, and I think the area will really like the clothes, shoes, handbags and other accessories we sell."
Cox grants go to 4 Acadiana nonprofits
Cox Communications awarded $11,500 to local nonprofits in the Acadiana area through the employee-funded Cox Charities Community Investment program.
Branded under the "Give Where You Live" theme, Cox Charities Advisory Council selected four agencies as recipients of this year’s Community Investment fund:
- Acadiana Animal Aid's Read to Animals Enrichment Program.
- The Salvation Army of Lafayette's Youth Character Building Program.
- ASSIST Agency's Summer Recreation Program.
- Volunteers of America's Bonne Terre / Good Earth Community Garden.
The company received 190 applications from local nonprofits in its third-year grant cycle. Launched in 2016 in Cox’s Southeast Region, the program includes Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida’s Gulf Coast, central Florida and middle Georgia.
Dollars raised in each market stay in the market via payroll deduction. Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox communities by supporting programs in the areas of education, technology, social issues, conservation and the arts. Funds are distributed in the form of Community Investment grants and Innovation in Education grants.
Industrial cleaning, robotics gets Texas facility
An Abbeville-based industrial cleaning and robotics company secured a 36,000-square-foot facility in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, Texas, that company officials say will help improve the relationship with the companies it serves and its presence in the region.
Ecoserv, along with its sister company, Ecorobotics, specialize in environmentally friendly industrial cleaning for chemical plants and refineries.
"A move to Deer Park, Texas, in the refinery and chemicals business for us would be similar to a move to Port Forchon, Louisiana, for an oil-related company," said Kenny DesOrmeaux, president and CEO of Ecoserv. "Like Port Fourchon is to the oilfield, Deer Park is the epicenter of the most populated industrial region on the globe. Our presence in those communities is imperative to facilitate our response to our customers."
DesOrmeaux said nearly 70 percent of the company's target customers are in the Beaumont to Freeport, Texas area. Yet he stressed that the company will keep a presence in Abbeville as Ecoserv and Ecorobotics will use it as their base for equipment fabrication, training and future research and development.
"It is our intention to continue the growth of our operation centers in strategic industrial locations across the U.S. and abroad," he said. "Abbeville is and has always been our home location and will provide technology, equipment and support for all future operations centers."
Ecoserv expanded last year into making specialized robots through Ecorobotics. The remote-piloted robots can do the work of an entire crew in a fraction of the time without risking the health and safety of human workers, who are becoming harder to find. They are planning to have the new facility operating by the end of March.
Glass, screens location set for Church Point
Quality Glass and Screens in Church Point will soon move into a newly renovated building in downtown Church Point, a move that will give the home-based business its first storefront.
Owner Matthew Bertrand started the business two years ago out of his home and did work by going to the customer. In October he bought a 2,400-square-foot building at 130 S. Main St., and said he's almost finished with renovations and will soon move in.
"I was one day passing through town and saw the 'for sale' sign, stopped and just knew I had to get it," Bertrand said. "I needed a place to have a business and I just knew I had to buy it. I've been restoring it ever since and I just have a few touch ups left to do."
Bertrand and his family have been working in their spare time to renovate the location and should be finished by the end of next month. His business offers automotive and home glass repair and replacement, along with commercial glass, mirrors, window film, screens, solar screens and vehicle accessories like bed covers, floor mats and iron bumpers.
Bertrand will continue mobile service for repairs, he said, but the building will be a "base of operations" that customers can visit downtown.
"I think it's going to be great downtown and to be in the same district as all these other businesses that are all moving forward," Bertrand said. "I'm hoping it's going to bring more people into the area and into my new storefront, too."