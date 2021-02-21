Deal in place to franchise Fat Albert's
Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken, which was sold by its longtime owner just over a year ago, may soon be sold again.
Owner Michael Lotief, the former University of Louisiana at Lafayette softball coach, said a deal is under contract for the longtime northside fast-food restaurant at 1322 Moss St. as a “potential franchise opportunity.”
“I don’t want to sell it,” Lotief said. “I love doing it. I’m basically trying to find somebody to run it as a franchisee.”
The deal should be completed soon, he said. The business is listed by Keller Williams Realty Acadiana for $375,000.
Lotief bought the longtime business from Joseph Petro III for that same price, along with its recipes and trademark, in December 2019. Petro owned it since buying it from his father in 1988, 20 years after it first opened.
Petro said at the time he would remain on staff in a consulting role.
UL programs get accreditations extended
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s business and accounting programs got accreditations extended by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
The association reevaluates schools every five years to ensure that standards for academic excellence are met or exceeded, said Dr. Linda Nichols, dean of UL’s Moody College of Business Administration. It assesses factors such as teaching, research, curricula development, student learning and other areas and places an emphasis on a commitment to continual improvement.
“Extension of accreditation reaffirms the excellence of our programs, and the dedication of our faculty and staff members to providing high levels of instruction,” Nichols said. “Beyond that, the comprehensive evaluation process enables us to analyze every aspect of our operations and programs against stringent AACSB standards.”
UL is among 882 institutions in the world that have earned AACSB accreditation in business and only 189 schools with supplemental accreditation for its accounting programs.
The business and accounting programs were required to complete self-evaluation reports. Peer review teams of leaders from other AACSB-accredited schools also conducted virtual interviews last semester with faculty and staff members, students and alumni.
The team’s recommendation to extend accreditation was then approved by the association’s board of directors.
Over the past five years, the AACSB has cited the university’s business and accounting programs for a range of initiatives and efforts, Nichols said. It has also noted the business and accounting programs for student engagement, including professional development opportunities and training; service-learning opportunities for graduate students; diversity and inclusion initiatives; online undergraduate and graduate programs; and strong ties with the business community and nonprofits.
Raising Cane's makes Forbes list
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers made Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s 500 Best Large Employers released Tuesday.
The Louisiana fast casual chain was ranked 251st on the list of companies with more than 5,000 employees a year after not making the list in 2020 but being ranked 232nd in 2019, the website noted.
It was recognized in August at the ninth-best large employer in Louisiana in August, a listing that had Lafayette-based Stuller as No. 1.
Other notable businesses to make the list were Costco (4th), Aldi (79th), Hobby Lobby (82nd), Texas Roadhouse (83rd), Best Buy (106th), Five Below (122nd), Chick-Fil-A (133rd), Home Depot (141st) and Starbucks (149th).
The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital was ranked No. 1.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile the list.
Raising Cane's has four locations in the Lafayette area and locations in Opelousas and New Iberia.