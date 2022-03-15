Guinness Stew
About four servings
Recipe by Ross Muggivan
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 ½ pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
freshly ground black pepper to taste
2 onions, coarsely chopped
½ teaspoon salt
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 (14.9 ounce) can dark beer (such as Guinness®)
¼ cup tomato paste
4 sprigs fresh thyme
3 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 teaspoon white sugar
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
2 ½ cups chicken stock, or as needed to cover.
mashed potatoes
- Season beef chuck cubes generously with 1 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. Turn heat to high under skillet add and sear beef pieces in the hot oil on both sides until browned, about 5 minutes.
- Place beef in stew pot with bacon, leaving fat in skillet.
- Turn heat down to medium; cook and stir onions in the retained fat in the skillet until lightly browned, 5 to 8 minutes; season with a large pinch of salt.
- Add garlic and cook with onions until soft, about one minute.
- Pour beer into skillet and stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up and dissolving any browned bits of food into the liquid.
- Pour cooking liquid from skillet into the stew pot. Stir in tomato paste, thyme sprigs, carrots, celery, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, and enough chicken broth to cover.
- Bring stew to a gentle simmer, stirring to combine; reduce heat to low and cover pot. Simmer stew until beef is fork-tender, about two hours. Stir stew occasionally and skim fat or foam if desired.
- Remove cover and raise heat to medium-high. Bring stew to a low boil and cook until stew has slightly thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and discard thyme sprigs and adjust salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with mashed potatoes
Irish Soda Bread
Makes one loaf of bread
Recipe is by Ross Muggivan
4 cups all-purpose flour (16 ounces)
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 ½ to 2 cups buttermilk, shaken
Good butter, such as Kerrygold, for serving
- Preheat the oven to 400°F, and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and baking soda until well combined. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in 1 1/2 cups buttermilk.
- Using your hands or a wooden spoon, mix the ingredients until a loose dough forms. You’re looking for a dough that’s soft but not overly sticky or wet, and that holds together enough to make a loaf that can hold its shape on the sheet pan. If the dough is dry and crumbly, add up to 1/2 cup additional buttermilk, a tablespoon or so at a time, until it comes together.
- When the dough is just mixed together—no streaks of flour or buttermilk—transfer it to the parchment-lined sheet pan. Using your hands, form the dough into a round that’s roughly 8 inches in diameter. Using a paring knife, cut a large “X” across the top of the loaf. Bake until soda bread is nicely browned, and sounds hollow when tapped on the bottom of the loaf, about 45 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet until just warm, then slice and eat with good butter. To store, wrap in a slightly damp tea towel to prevent the crust from getting too hard, and keep on the counter
Fish & Chips
Four servings
Recipe by Ross Muggivan
For the batter
1x 12 ounce can of beer
1 ¼ cup self-rising flour
Fish
4 filets of cod (or pollock or any flaky, white fish
- Mix beer and flour with whisk and set aside for use.
- Heat fryer oil between 360 and 375 degrees.
- Dry your fish with a paper towel and Season with salt and pepper
- Lightly dust with flour and dip in batter before for frying
- Use tongs to lower the fish into the oil
- Fry for 5-8 minutes.
Chips
3 Russet potatoes
- Leaving the skin on, cut the potatoes into long thin strips and put in a large bowl of clean water to remove some starch, prevent them from sticking together, and stop the oxidizing process.
- In a cast iron skillet fitted with a thermometer, or a small fryer, heat the oil until it reaches 275 to 300 degrees. Remove the potatoes from the water and pat dry.
- Working in small batches, fry the potatoes until they go from shiny to matte, 3 to 5 minutes (this is also called blanching).
- Drain well on paper towels. Re-heat the oil until it reaches 350 degrees F and fry the potatoes again, also in small batches, until they are golden brown and crispy on the outside but soft and chewy on the inside.
- Remove from the oil, drain well, and toss with sea salt and malt vinegar, or any other seasoning you prefer. You can also fry fresh herbs such as rosemary, sage, and thyme with the potatoes. Serve hot.