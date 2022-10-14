Gulf Fish Pecan at Eliza Restaurant
This one was a bit of a splurge, but Eliza’s Gulf fish pecan is worth it. The large flaky drum filet was perfectly cooked, lightly pan-fried and covered with a luscious deep-brown meunière sauce and roasted pecans. It came with a simple but delicious oven-roasted okra and a side of crispy Brabant potatoes that had a subtle hint of rosemary. The price is on the higher end at $38, but worth it for the delicious dish that comes with the lovely service and atmosphere at Eliza Restaurant.
Eliza Restaurant and Bar, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, 70809 (225) 349-8895. Eliza’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Crawfish Boudin Balls from Rouj Creole
It may be a stretch to call these boudin balls, but whatever the name, they are delicious.
The crunchy fried outer shell gives way to a smooth, almost creamy stuffing in the center — the consistency and flavor are more reminiscent of the stuffing you find in the stuffed heads of a crawfish bisque rather than a boudin.
The creole sauce and pepper jelly on top give it a nice kick, and the ratatouille it’s served atop provides a sort of cool counterpoint.
Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, 70810 (225) 614-2400. Rouj Creole's hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Jay Martin, design director)
Jinya Tonkotsu Black from Jinya Ramen Bar
I firmly believe that good ramen is good for the soul. The many spices and flavors available for ramen can lead to endless combinations, so there's always something new to try.
The Tonkotsu Black ramen from Jinya made me feel warm and fuzzy inside. The base of the dish consisted of pork broth and thin noodles, topped with pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nori-dried seaweed, a seasoned egg (my favorite part), garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onion and spicy sauce. I also added corn to mine.
The spiciness was just enough not to be overbearing, but I could still enjoy all the flavors in the bowl. My favorite thing about ramen is that each bite can present your palate with something new — and the Tonkotsu Black did just that.
JINYA Ramen Bar, 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 160, Baton Rouge, 70810 (225) 256-4004. Jinya's hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)