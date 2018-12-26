COMMUNITY EVENTS
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave., $6.
ST. JOHN FOOLS OF MISRULE PARADE: Jan. 12, 6 p.m., Downtown Covington. The marching krewe parade commemorates 12th Night. foolsofmisrule.com.
MUSIC
SCHEHERAZADE: Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington. 16333 La. 1085. Featuring BBC Young Musician of the Year Sheku Kanneh-Mason. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
JAZZ IN JANUARY: Jan. 25-26. 7 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The church’s annual celebration of great jazz music. $40 online, $50 a door. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
THEATER
"THE PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE": Jan. 11-27. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. Six teens compete in the spelling bee of a lifetime in this Tony and Drama Desk award winner. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
"THE COLOR PURPLE": Jan. 11-Feb. 2, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The stage musical of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"INHERIT THE WIND": Jan. 12-27. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St. Mandeville. The classic courtroom drama about the Scopes Trial. $21 adults, $19 senior/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
"NEXT TO NORMAL": Jan. 18-Feb. 3. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. The 2010 Pulitzer-winning musical about mental illness and the testing of family relationships. $25. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
"LA FAMIGLIA": Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Annadele’s Plantation., 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Dinner theater presentation of the Baritone family’s surprise for Tony. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
DANCES
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCE: Jan. 12, 8 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Music by Coobie Joe. $10 for nonmembers, $8 for members. (504) 583-8603 or northshorecajundancers.com.
SLIDELL CHRISTIAN SINGLES: Jan. 12, 8 p.m. St. Luke’s Family Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Music by Flipside. $15. (504) 432-3095.
ART
SEQUENTIAL REALITIES: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 26. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington, Featuring the work of James Burke. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.com.
LOUISIANA WATERCOLOR SOCIETY WINTER SHOW: Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Jan. 4. Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. The society’s 50th anniversary celebrated by a juried show honoring the late Claire Rohrbough. Free. (985) 898-0515 or Christwoodrc.com.
MARSHA ERCEGOVIC: Daily, Jan. 7-Feb. 22; Opening reception Jan. 12, 4:30 p.m. Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. An exhibit featuring the works of the New Orleans-based artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: Jan. 12, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Covington. The monthly art walk featuring sales and dining options. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists ages 5-19. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
KID STUFF
STORYTIME AT BARNES & NOBLE: Saturdays, 11 a.m., 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday — The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors; Jan. 5 — Clifford the Big Red Dog; Jan. 12 — Love Z; Jan. 19 — The Duchess & Guy; Jan. 26 — Pig the Pug. Free (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Friday, noon – All About Nature with Bev Chase; Sunday, 8 a.m. – Dog Wag & Walk; Jan. 8, 1 p.m. – Kundalini Yoga; Jan. 9, Noon – Nature Walk and Titivation; Jan. 12, 10 a.m. – Open Air Studio with Mia Kaplan; Jan. 13, 8 a.m. – Dog Wag & Walk; Jan. 18, 6 p.m. – Line dancing; Jan. 19, 9 a.m. – Walk in the Woods: Medicinal Plants; Jan. 20, 9 a.m. – Bicycling the Back Trails; Jan. 23, 6 .p.m. – Moonlight Hike and Marshmallow Melt; Jan. 26 – Arbor Day. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org