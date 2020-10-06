The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning the public about a scam that is circulating in the area.
People have reported receiving a text or an email, telling them to track their delivery, or there is a problem with their order and being told to click on link, a press release said.
This is a phishing scam, the release said. Scammers are trying to get people to click on the link so they can grab personal information, possibly steal to someone's identity, or even possibly release a virus on a computer or tablet.
To avoid being victim of the scam:
- Keep an eye on online orders and expected deliveries.
- Instead of clicking on the link in the message, go directly to the carrier’s website. Where then, put in all the information you have on the order.
- Do not click on a link unless you’re familiar with it and until you’ve verified it’s the company you are expecting a delivery from.
- You can spot a fake email by hovering over the links and checking whether the URL leads to the business' website or, in a scam email, to a third-party site.
- If you have any doubts, contact the company you’re expecting the package from directly.
Check it out with the Better Business Bureau at BBB.ORG.