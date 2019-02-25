Parade goers nuts for Mid City Gras Advocate staff report Feb 25, 2019 - 9:39 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Cheerleaders from Bernard Terrace Elementary cheer as they march down North Boulevard on Sunday during the Mid City Gras parade. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE Buy Now Riders on the McKinnley Middle School float toss beads on Sunday during the Mid City Gras parade on North Boulevard. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE Buy Now The Mid City Gras parade roll down North Boulevard on Sunday. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE Buy Now Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome tosses candy to the crowd on Sunday during the Mid City Gras parade on North Boulevard. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE Buy Now The Baton Rouge Prancing Baby Cakes perform as the stroll down North Boulevard on Sunday during the Mid City Gras parade. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE Buy Now Alexander Tipton, 16 months, shows excitement, while perched on his dad Michael's shoulders, as the Mid City Gras parade rolls down North Boulevard on Sunday. JOHN OUBRE Buy Now Puppets playing guitars thrill the crowd as they roll down North Boulevard on Sunday during the Mid City Gras parade. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mid City Gras rolled through Baton Rouge Sunday. The parade, which has a squirrel for its mascot, included floats, marching krewes, performers and clear skies. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email