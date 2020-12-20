Longtime vacant building on Jefferson Street sold
A long vacant building in the 200 block of Jefferson Street has been sold, records show.
The building at 209 Jefferson St., which most recently housed The Bed night club and other bars or nightclubs before that, was sold to Ryder Properties, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. The seller was listed as 209 Jefferson LLC.
The building will undergo renovations but does not have a tenant lined up, real estate agent Setareh Mirian-Delcambre said. It would be ideal for a retail business, she said, but “that could change with the right tenant.”
"We are excited about having the opportunity to contribute to the momentum downtown has established over the recent years," she said. "We have experienced a tremendous amount of interest in the downtown market from a number of different industries, and we are happy to be able to take a property that has been blighted for such a long time and activate it."
Ryder Properties recently sold the nearby building at 307 Jefferson St. to sisters Lauren Gardiner and Madeline Gardiner Dupuis to house a salon and real estate office. Other vacancies remain on that end of Jefferson Street, including the former Dat Dog building.
Acadia chamber head named state president
Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Amy Thibodeaux was installed as president of the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives.
Thibodeaux will head up the board of directors for the organization, which represents chambers of commerce from across the state and is the only statewide association of its kind.
LACCE holds an annual conference each fall to update chambers across the state on industry trends, business issues and operations stability. Its membership includes over 50 chambers and represents over 10,000 businesses and over 100,000 employees.
St. Landry Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Raquel Manuel was among the nine board members installed.
Scott firm acquires company, subsidiary
Gordon Technologies, a Scott-based company specializing in drilling technology for the oil and gas industry, acquired Lodestar International and its subsidiary, MaxWell Downhole Technology Limited, company officials announced.
Gordon, which also has facilities in Texas, North Dakota and Oklahoma, acquired the company and its officers in Kyle, Texas, and Aberdeen, UK. Lodestar manufactures downhole drilling tools that are critical for efficiencies and optimization, Gordon officials said.
The transaction represents Gordon's second acquisition this year after it acquired Noralis, which also specializes in drilling technology, in July.