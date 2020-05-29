BR.wildartvelodromerider.adv TS 20.jpg
Baton Rouge's Will Jones, his bicycle and his shadow turn laps around the banked velodrome track at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A 'recreational rider who races a little,' he was doing training, riding four intervals of one kilometer apiece. The upcoming season for a the Louisiana-Mississippi Bicycle Racing Association (LAMBRA), of which he is a member, begins soon, he said. For an event calendar and more information, see www.lambra.org.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Once again, Baton Rouge's park system is a finalist for a national gold medal.

The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, along with the National Recreation and Park Association, this week identified BREC as a finalist for its 2020 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. 

BREC won the award in 1975 and 1991 and is a 17-time national finalist, including four years in a row.

The awards program honors excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. BREC is a finalist in the "Class 1 Recreation" category, open to communities with populations above 400,000. Fairfax County, Virginia, won the award last year.

“While this award recognizes the service BREC provided to the community in 2019, I am incredibly proud to receive this honor at a time when residents have needed us most, both at our parks and in their homes, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced our agency to quickly change our service model,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson.

A panel of five park and recreation professionals will review and judge all application materials. The other finalists this year are the park systems in Toledo, Ohio; Mesa, Arizona; and Dallas.

