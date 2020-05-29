Baton Rouge's Will Jones, his bicycle and his shadow turn laps around the banked velodrome track at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A 'recreational rider who races a little,' he was doing training, riding four intervals of one kilometer apiece. The upcoming season for a the Louisiana-Mississippi Bicycle Racing Association (LAMBRA), of which he is a member, begins soon, he said. For an event calendar and more information, see www.lambra.org.