The Krewe of Janus sampled a variety of entertainment options during its Carnival ball Saturday in the Armstrong Ballroom of the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans.
Uniquely able to gaze into the past and the future, the god of beginnings started the ball with a nod to its own 71 years of Carnival tradition in a tribute to the royal court of 2018. The dramatic entrance of the captain was followed by the parade of festive krewe members who heralded the entrance of the masked lieutenants.
The two-headed Roman deity then turned his focus to the present with the introduction of Janus 2019, who made a regal appearance accompanied by the ladies of his royal court.
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Marissa Nicole Lawrence, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Lawrence. Her majesty followed in the footsteps of several family members who have served as queens and maids in the courts of the past.
Her majesty wore a gown of imported silver embroidered lace with a silver lame underlining. The neck and waistline were encrusted with Austrian rhinestone trim, and the entire dress was decorated with small rhinestone crystals. Her train was decorated in Austrian rhinestone appliqués. Her majestic red heirloom mantle was decorated with gold and silver sequin appliqués. She wore a Medici collar trimmed with Austrian rhinestones and drop crystals. Her majesty carried the regal Janus scepter and wore the queen’s traditional heirloom crown.
The queen’s royal court included maids Misses Bridget Marie Adam, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Adam; and Katherine Monique Belleau, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pedro Belleau.
The krewe entertained with a set of humorous skits based on recent televised events. Janus presented its own unique version of reality TV shows, provided an insider’s guide to handling a government shutdown and focused on some of the “draining” moments following recent weather events.
Following the skits, the king and queen made a special presentation to the queen of the 2018 ball, Miss Amelia Jeanne Vallette.
The Carnaval Orchestra, conducted by B.J. Perez III, provided the musical accompaniment for the tableau which included a salute to the late Aretha Franklin. After the traditional callout dances, his majesty hosted a dinner and dance for his guests. Papa C and the Slammin Horns entertained.
Mr. Malcom McLetchie was chairman of the reception committee, with Mr. Philip Dickey serving as vice chairman. The court committee was chaired by Mr. Ron Bordelon, with Mr. Paul Richard serving as vice chairman. The floor committee was chaired by Mr. Sewall Vallette, with Mr. Thomas Hodge serving as vice chairman.