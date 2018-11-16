Baton Rouge man arrested in shooting
A Baton Rouge man was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Friday on a count of attempted second-degree murder in a shooting that critically injured another man, arrest documents show.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday on Sherwood Street, near North Foster Drive. Arrest records said Tiwan Snowden, 26, of 8623 Rush Ave. in Baton Rouge, shot the victim multiple times, then tried to move the victim to a vehicle to leave the scene. According to the records, the firearm was given to another man to remove it from the scene. The victim, who was shot in the neck and head, remains in critical condition in a local hospital, arrest records said.
Snowden also was booked early Friday on a count of obstruction of justice. Bail has been set at $310,000.
Fatal 18-wheeler crash under investigation
At least one person died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on La. 1 between Addis and Plaquemine about 6:30 p.m. Friday, State Police said.
Trooper Jared Sandifer, State Police spokesman, said that one person died in the crash, which is under investigation.
Fire damages duplex, residents escape
An accidental kitchen fire severely damaged a duplex in Gardere early Monday, but all residents were able to escape, according to St. George Fire Department spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
All five occupants escaped safely after a neighbor notified them of the fire, despite not having smoke detectors, Ledoux said.
Firefighters responded just after 1 a.m. Friday to the duplex fire in the 8100 block of Skysail Avenue, and were able to contain the flames to the front of the unit. However, Ledoux said the duplex still had severe smoke and water damage, and the adjoining unit had minor damage.
The Red Cross was called in to assist with the displaced residents.