For their annual Carnival revels, the Krewe of Achaeans journeyed to the Greek islands to "Return to Ithaca" Friday in the Celestin Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.
Ithaca was the island kingdom and home to one of Greece's most celebrated champions, Odysseus.
Reigning over the ball Miss Sarah St. Paul Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Bennett Johnson.
Maids in the court were Misses Claire Rose Charbonnet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald G. Charbonnet; Elizabeth McKenzie Cummins, daughter of Mr. H. Hackett Cummins Jr. and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Dugue Perrier; Katherine Randolph Jacobs; daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Robert Henri Jacobs; Ashley Linfield Murphy; daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Mark Murphy; Ellen Heidingsfelder Silvia, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Paul Silvia Jr.; and Katherine Elizabeth Verlander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Gordon Verlander.
General chairman of the ball was Mr. Michael John Bell, with Mr. William Henry Langestein III as vice chairman.
A queen's supper was celebrated in the ballroom, with entertainment for the krewe and their guest provided by Liquid Blue of San Diego.