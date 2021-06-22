MANDEVILLE — To highlight the work of Louisianans, Keep Louisiana Beautiful invites nominations of groups and individuals who roll up their sleeves and do the essential work to keep communities clean, beautiful and litter-free, a news release said.
Honorees will be recognized at the Everyday Hero Awards Luncheon on Oct. 14 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The deadline for submitting a nomination is Sept. 1. Nominate your everyday hero at http://bit.ly/klb2021heroes.
Awards will spotlight honorees in eight categories:
Alice Foster Award: Louisiana's former first lady Alice Foster was a staunch advocate for a clean and beautiful Louisiana and played a crucial role in launching Keep Louisiana Beautiful. The Alice Foster Award is the highest award KLB bestows each year to one individual for their exceptional leadership in moving our mission forward.
Golden Can Award: This award, along with its $200 cash prize, recognizes a public servant who displays a deep commitment to KLB's mission in their daily work by going above and beyond the call of duty. Eligible parties include state, parish, and municipal employees, elected officials, and educators.
Most Innovative Program: This honor and its accompanying $500 cash award recognize a successful beautification, litter prevention, recycling or waste reduction program led by a school, civic group, nonprofit organization or affiliate.
Youth Award: This award, in tandem with a $200 cash prize, recognizes a student or youth group that embraces environmental stewardship, engages and influences their peers and contributes to positive behaviors consistent with a clean and beautiful community.
Outstanding Affiliate: This honor and its accompanying $500 cash award recognize an affiliate organization that displays fortitude and leadership while engaging stakeholders, businesses and citizens to improve their community's appearance actively.
Outstanding Affiliate Director: This distinction, along with its $200 cash prize, recognizes an affiliate director in Louisiana who demonstrates exceptional dedication to KLB's mission. This individual displays leadership in building a sustainable and robust organization and exercises inclusive, professional, and engaging leadership.
Corporate Leadership Award: This accolade recognizes a business organization rooted in community engagement paired with a fervent, consistent dedication to KLB's mission and environmental stewardship.
Litter Enforcement Award: This honor, coupled with a $200 cash award, recognizes law enforcement officers, including justices of the peace, constables, judges and code enforcement officers who successfully enforce state, parish, or city litter and illegal dumping laws.