Corey Wren could have been distracted by other things, given the fact that he plans to announce his college football commitment at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Instead, the John Curtis senior posted a top 15 national time in the 60-yard dash in what was his first indoor track meet of the year. Wren’s performance was among the highlights at the LSU High School Qualifier meet held Saturday at Carl Maddox Field House.
“I just ran to see where I was at, really,” Wren said after posting a winning time 6.90 seconds. “This was my first meet of the year, and there are a lot of things to fix. The goal was actually to get under 6.90, but I was right at it, so that is a good place to start. And we go back to work on Monday.”
Wren, a running back who decommitted from Georgia in the fall, said he will choose between Florida State and Oklahoma State. He said the college announcement was not on his mind as he edged another running back, Dutchtown sophomore Dylan Sampson (6.92, also top 20 national time) in their 60 dash.
Both sprint races at the LSU’s second indoor meet of the season were a Dutchtown-Curtis showcase. DHS’ Ariane Linton edged Curtis’ Haven Nunnery by two one-hundreths of a second in the girls 60. Linton, the LHSAA’s defending Division I indoor champion, edged Nunnery 7.57 to 7.59. Both times also rank on the national performance list of top indoor times.
“Every time we run against each other, it’s a good race,” Nunnery said with a smile. “I need to work on my finish.”
Another Curtis competitor, Laila Jackson, won the 800. Edna Karr’s Alacia Myles also was among the impressive winners. Though her person best is 5 feet, 10 inches set last season, Myles won the girls high jump in 5-6, eight inches better than nine competitors who tied for second place.
“I felt like my speed was great,” Myles said. “At the end (on the jump), I just need more pop. This was my second meet and hopefully I can improve every week.”
Booker T. Washington’s Robert Sears was boys 400 champion. Belle Chasse’s Amy Warren (long jump), St. Paul’s Evan Pardo (3,200) and Hope Shales of Mt. Carmel (3,200) also were among the individual winners. Bogalusa’s Raheem Roberts (triple jump) and Clydeterrious Thompson (long jump) won two of the three jumps events.
Thibodaux’s Luke Sweatman (800, 1,600 meters) and Markeriah Harris of Plaquemine (400 meters, 60-meter hurdles) were the meet’s lone double winners.