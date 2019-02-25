Tuesday, March 5

Zulu

8 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Zulu Celebrates Fantasy and Adventure”

Floats: 42

Queen: Kailyn L. Rainey

King: George V. Rainey

Throws: Zulu coconuts and various krewe emblem beads

The parade features floats illustrating children’s stories and entertainment, including “Mother Goose,” “Pinocchio,” “Star Wars,” “Ferdinand the Bull,” “Bugs Bunny” and more. Zulu historian emeritus Clarence A. Becknell Sr. rides as grand marshal.

Rex

10 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Visions of the Sun”

Floats: 27

Queen: announced weekend before parade

King: announced weekend before parade

Throws: glass beads, doubloons, cups and medallion beads customized for each theme float

Theme floats depict the solar eclipse, the midnight sun, Louis XIV, who was known as “The Sun King,” and sun myths and gods such as Hindu “Garuda,” the Inca’s Inti, Egyptian mythology’s Ra and China’s Zhulong, the “torch dragon.” Students from New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will perform on His Majesty’s Bandwagon.

Argus

10 a.m.

Metairie

Theme: “Argus Goes Wild”

Floats: 20

Queen: Savannah Watermeiere

King: Lawrence Gibbs

Throws: Plush “Gus” peacocks, sunglasses, doubloons and yellow football flags

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser rides as grand marshal.

