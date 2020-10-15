Plant sales do-over
About all those flowers you were going to buy last weekend, but Hurricane Delta got in the way? Those events are back on as follows: LSU Hilltop Arboretum PlantFest, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11855 Highland Road; multi-group plant sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 12655 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road. Groups include the Baton Rouge Bromeliad Society, the Baton Rouge Cactus and Succulent Society, the Louisiana E Branch of the American Begonia Society, Baton Rouge Orchid Society and the Louisiana Fern Society. Also check out the Tree Spree, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Clegg's Nursery, 5696 Siegen Lane, where some purchases will support Baton Rouge Green. batonrougegreen.com.
Back to Bach
The Baton Rouge Symphony's Bachtoberfest returns at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Beer, brats and the music of Bach and his friends are on tap for this Lamar Family Chamber Series. Pre-purchase food and drink, pack a picnic, or stay at home and stream the concert. Tickets are $30. brso.org.
Row, row, regatta
The City of New Roads and LSU Rowing are inviting spectators to the National Regatta, Head of the Charles, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on False River. The 5K race's finish line is in front of Morel's Restaurant. Spectating will be best in the Morrison Parkway parking lot. pctourism.org.
* Don't forget to mask up and social distance at all events.*