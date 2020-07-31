Louisiana's state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education began the pandemic without advance warning that schools would close and with no state school superintendent in place, District 7 board representative Holly Boffy, R-Lafayette, said Thursday.
Speaking to the Rotary Club of Lafayette, Boffy, in her third term on BESE, said the board’s predicament came about when the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11, which was also the last official day of work for John White, who’d served as state school superintendent for eight years.
“I’m an optimistic person, but 2020 has been hard,” Boffy said, “challenging in a lot of ways.”
She said it was difficult to start the pandemic without a superintendent in place — Cade Brumley, former superintendent in DeSoto and Jefferson parishes was named superintendent in June — and without immediate plans for instruction of students who were sent home. She said Gov. John Bel Edwards made the decision to close public schools, not local leaders.
“At the end of the day, the kids went home,” she said. “Think about the months that teachers spent building relationships and they didn’t have the chance to say goodbye,” she said.
But troubles were just starting. Boffy said that school systems and teachers faced “real challenges” in adjusting to teaching during the pandemic. Some came from the need to change how to deliver their lessons. But a lot of them came from the “home lives of students.”
Many students have no internet or devices at home, she said. That kept students from writing papers and learning. She said she was surprised to learn that internet is not available everywhere in Lafayette Parish.
She said that, fortunately, the federal government has funded some assistance to enable school systems to bridge the technology gap between home and school. But, she said, everyone is ordering equipment, which delays delivery.
She also said BESE established minimum health and safety standards for 2020-21 at the July 14 meeting, based on meetings involving the state office and health professionals. The year will start with students in Phase 2, which means they will be taught in limited class sizes.
Among the standards in Phase 2 are no more than 25 students in a single room or outdoors, mandated face coverings for grades 3-12, social distancing, symptoms monitoring and more. Buses should be no more than 50 percent full in Phase 2.
Boffy said that Phase 2 can include hybrid education, which would keep students in classrooms about 50 percent of the time, but said that is a local decision.
She said that she hopes the state allows individual school districts to make decisions based on their local circumstances. For example, she said, Lafayette Parish is in a hot spot for COVID-19 — bright red on the map — while Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana — green on the map — faces significantly fewer COVID-19 risks.
She said that establishing health and safety guidelines is something that should involve the best care of students, not politics.
Boffy, a former Louisiana Teacher of the Year, has also started work in Lafayette Parish as principal at the W.D. and Mary Baker Career Center, which is dedicated to preparing students for the workforce in areas that include welding, mechanics, culinary arts and health.