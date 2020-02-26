Winners of the Meraux Foundation Supreme Champion Breeding Animal awards are, from left, front row Jenna Stelly, of St. Landry Parish; Kale Cloud, of Allen Parish; Morgan Thompson, of East Baton Rouge Parish; Ali Causey, of Ascension Parish; Wyatt Null, of Tangipahoa Parish; Mackenzie Castro, of Assumption Parish; Caroline Doise, of Jefferson Davis Parish; and Zoie Zaunbrecher, of Acadia Parish. Back row, award winner Jason Freeman, of Vermilion Parish; state Rep. Clay Schexnayder; Meraux Foundation representative Bill Haines; and LSU Vice President for Agriculture Bill Richardson.