GONZALES — Hundreds of young people from across Louisiana were named state champions during the 85th annual LSU Agricultural Center Livestock Show held Feb. 8-15 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
To qualify for the state show, competitors first had to participate in parish and district livestock shows. At the state show, 1,900 youths exhibited 2,060 breeding animals, 1,261 market animals, 883 exhibition birds and 149 pens of broilers, according to the AgCenter Livestock Show manager Dwayne Nunez.
Judges at the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show determined state champions in various breeds of beef and dairy cattle, goats, hogs, poultry and sheep.
Supreme Champion animals were selected in all six breeding species: beef cattle, dairy, poultry, sheep, goats and swine. Area winners include:
Supreme Champion Beef Bull: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Supreme Champion Dairy: Wyatt Null, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Supreme Champion Meat Goat Buck: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Supreme Champion Meat Goat Doe: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Following is a list of additional winners East Baton Rouge Parish and Zachary in various livestock categories:
Breeding Beef
Champion Non-Brahman Influence Bull: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Hereford Bull: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Champion Hereford Heifer: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Santa Gertrudis Heifer: Caiden McDowell, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Breeding Beef
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed, Non-Brahman Influence, Heifer: Callie DeLee, West Feliciana Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed, Non-Brahman Influence, Heifer: Callie DeLee, West Feliciana Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer, Brahman: Callie DeLee, West Feliciana Parish 4-H
Dairy
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Jersey: Greer Gardner, East Feliciana Parish 4-H
Commercial Dairy
Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer: Emma Knight, East Feliciana Parish 4-H
Exhibition Poultry
Reserve Champion Bantam Modern Game: Shelby Slaven, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Bantam All Other Comb Clean Leg: Mollie Bailey, Livingston Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Standard Mediterranean: Addison Sibley, Livingston Parish 4-H
Breeding Goats
Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Buck: Reily Mitchell, Denham Springs FFA
Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Percentage Boer Buck: Preston Shaffet, Livingston Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Nubian Doe: Sophia Allen, Livingston Parish 4-H
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed Dairy Buck: Emily Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed Dairy Buck: Kaden Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Champion Any Other Breed Dairy Doe: Kaden Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed Dairy Doe: Emily Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed Dairy Doe: Kaden Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Market Swine
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed: Hazen Foster, Livingston Parish 4-H
Breeding Swine
Champion Yorkshire: Travis Puls, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Breeding Sheep
Champion Dorset Ewe: Madison Whetstone, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Dorset Ewe: Madison Whetstone, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Miniature Beef Cattle
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Miniature Hereford Heifer: Jackson Baham, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Breeding Beef
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Angus Heifer: Christian Corsentino, Livingston Parish 4-H
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Brahman Bull: Claire Plaisance, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed, Non-Brahman Influence, Bull: Eliza Foster, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Dairy
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Jersey: Wyatt Null, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Holstein: Callie Faunce, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Champion Any Other Breed: Blake Valenti, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Commercial Dairy
Champion Commercial Dairy Cow: Blake Valenti, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Exhibition Poultry
Reserve Champion Bantam Rose Comb Clean Leg: Luke Guillot, Ascension Parish 4-H
Champion Bantam All Other Comb Clean Leg: Beau Louviere, Ascension Parish 4-H
Bantam Better Patterned Breed Female: Luke Guillot, Ascension Parish 4-H
Reserve Bantam: Beau Louviere, Ascension Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Standard Continental: Beau Louviere, Ascension Parish 4-H
Breeding Goats
Champion Purebred Boer Buck: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Champion Purebred Boer Doe: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Champion Percentage Boer Doe: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Doe: Desiree Falgout, Ascension Parish 4-H
Breeding Swine
Champion Louisiana-bred Hampshire: Ethan Delaune, Ascension Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Yorkshire: Anna Blanchard, Ascension Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed: Anna Blanchard, Ascension Parish 4-H
Market Steers
Reserve Champion Overall Steer: Camryn Castrogovannie, Ascension Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Non-Brahman Influence Steer: Camryn Castrogovannie, Ascension Parish 4-H
Breeding Beef
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Brahman Heifer: Peyton Blanchard, Ascension Parish 4-H