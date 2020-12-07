Classic Christmas
Cangelosi Dance Project rolls out its annual production of "The Holiday Nutcracker" at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Dunham School's Brown-Holt Theatre, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. Kris Cangelosi directs and choreographs the show. Tickets are $22. cangelosidanceproject.com.
To market, to market
Jewelry, home décor, holiday gifts — the Helen Brett Holiday Market returns to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $17 (cash only). helenbrettexhibits.com/2008-holiday-market.
Bailey with a twist
Theatre Baton Rouge presents "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" starting this weekend at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and also Dec. 17-20. Tickets are $30.75, $25.27 for students. The show also will be streamed online Dec. 22-24. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.