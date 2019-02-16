The more War of Will runs, the more he impresses noted trainer Mark Casse.
That certainly was the case Saturday at the Fair Grounds, when War of Will easily won the 47th running of the Risen Star Stakes, a
$400,000 race top 3-year-old colts.
The victory gave War of Will 50 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby on May 4. That on the heels of winning the Lecomte Stakes on Jan. 19 at the Fair Grounds, giving him 10 points.
“He may be the best I've ever had,” said Casse, who has trained Breeders' Cup Mile winners Tepin and World Aproval. “With most of the good horses I've had, going into a race I feel like they will win if things go right. With War of Will, going in, I feel like he will win unless something goes wrong.”
War of Will won by 2¼ lengths over Country House, a colt Casse was just a little wary of, with Roiland, trained by New Orleanian Tom Amoss, third.
War of Will was in second place before the first turn, a feat considering he was in the No. 14 post position. Casse said War of Will, a very fast horse given his imposing size, showed him something.
“He had to hit the gas a little to get over, so that got him a little riled up,” Casse said. “It's not easy to hit the gas and hit stop. He got rolling and probably made the lead a little earlier than we'd like. But he's got amazing cruising speed.”
War of Will stand in the second spot behind Steve Asmussen-trained Gun It through the back stretch and into the far turn. Then, he took over. He pulled away in the home stretch for another easy victory after winning the Lecomte by four lengths.
Since a fifth-place finish in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile on Nov. 2 at Churchill Downs, it was the third consecutive victory for War of Will. He was purchased in France by Casse's brother, Justin, a blood stock agent, for $300,000. Saturday was Justin's birthday. Mark Casse's birthday was Valentines Day.
All three victories have come with jockey Tyler Gaffalione aboard.
“Every since I've been on him, he's been a very professional horse, and and he just keeps maturing with each race,” Gaffalione said. “It's just an honor to ride him. He's a pleasure to be around.”
The past two races, War of Will cruised to seemingly effortless victories. This time, though, Gaffalione admitted to giving him a little urging with a tap of the whip at the top of the stretch, even though winning didn't appear in doubt.
“I just didn't want him to lose interest,” Gaffalione said. “I just wanted to make sure he stayed attached an finished up the job.”
Casse said War of Will likely will return for the March 23 Louisiana Derby, the final prep race before the Kentucky Derby.
“The weather here is great, you can get out and do things here,” he said. “The big thing is your horse is save and happy here. So, why not return here?”