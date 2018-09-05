Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Southeast
Ellender (7-4A) at Grace King (8-5A)
Local area
Walker (4-5A) at Broadmoor (5-5A)
McKinley (5-5A) vs. Friendship Capitol (7-2A)
Sophie Wright (9-3A) vs. Ascension Catholic (6-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Friday
Local 5A/4A
Northeast (7-2A) at Belaire (4-5A)
Central (4-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Ponchatoula 6-5A
Live Oak (4-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)
Madison Prep (6-3A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Zachary (4-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Olympia Stadium
East Ascension (5-5A) at Parkview Baptist (6-4A)
Helen Cox (9-4A) at St. Amant (5-5A)
St. James (10-3A) at Lutcher (6-4A)
Port Allen (7-2A) at Plaquemine (6-4A)
St. Michael (6-4A) vs. KIPP Renaissance (9-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Glen Oaks (6-3A) at Tara (6-4A)
Livonia (5-4A) at West Feliciana (6-3A)
Local area
Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A) at Northside (4-4A)
Dunham (7-2A) at Baker (6-3A)
Brusly (6-3A) at Northlake Christian (9-2A)
Mentorship (6-3A) at North Central (5-1A)
Southern Lab (6-1A) at University (6-3A)
Albany (7-3A) at Independence (8-2A)
White Castle (6-1A) vs. Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Ascension Episcopal (6-2A) at Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A)
Church Academy (7-2A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)
East Feliciana (7-2A) at St. Helena (8-2A)
St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2A) at Episcopal (7-2A)
St. Edmund (4-1A) at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A)
Ben Franklin (10-4A) at Ascension Christian (6-1A)
East Iberville (6-1A) at Hamilton Christian (4-1A)
St. John (6-1A) at Merryville (4-1A)
Acadiana
Acadiana (3-5A) at Ruston (2-5A)
Riverside (9-2A) at Barbe (3-5A)
Comeaux (3-5A) at St. Thomas More (4-4A)
Sam Houston (3-5A) at Cecilia (5-4A)
Lafayette (3-5A) at St. Martinville (5-4A)
LaGrange (3-5A) at Teurlings (4-4A)
New Iberia (3-5A) at Carencro (4-4A)
Ouachita (2-5A) at Sulphur (3-5A)
Rayne (4-4A) at Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A)
Westgate (4-4A) at Jeanerette (6-2A)
Beau Chene (5-4A) at Port Barre (5-3A)
Breaux Bridge (5-4A) at Notre Dame (5-2A)
Opelousas (5-4A) at West St. Mary (6-3A)
Church Point (5-3A) at Abbeville (8-3A)
Crowley (5-3A) at Westlake (4-3A)
Eunice (5-3A) at Jennings (4-3A)
Oakdale (4-2A) at Iota (5-3A)
Mamou (5-3A) at Basile (4-1A)
Berwick (8-3A) at Northwest (5-3A)
Pine Prairie (5-3A) at Ville Platte (5-2A)
E.D. White (7-4A) at Erath (8-3A)
Welsh (5-2A) at Kaplan (8-3A)
Franklin (6-2A) at North Vermilion (8-3A)
St. Louis (4-3A) at Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A)
Delcambre (6-2) at Oberlin (4-1A)
Lafayette Christian (7-1A) at Loreauville (6-2A)
Centerville (7-1A) at Ridgewood (8-1A)
Grand Lake (4-1A) at Gueydan (7-1A)
Vinton (4-2A) at Highland Baptist (7-1A)
Opelousas Catholic (5-1A) at Vermilion Catholic (7-1A)
Southeast
Holy Cross (9-5A) at Covington (6-5A)
Franklinton (8-4A) at Fontainebleau (6-5A)
Salmen (8-4A) at Northshore (6-5A)
Slidell (6-5A) at John F. Kennedy (10-4A)
St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Jesuit (9-5A)
H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A) at Vandebilt (7-4A)
Central Lafourche (7-5A) at Carver (10-4A)
St. Charles (10-3A) at Destrehan (7-5A)
East St. John (7-5A) at West Jefferson (8-5A)
Ehret (8-5A) at Hahnville (7-5A)
South Terrebonne (7-4A) at Terrebonne (7-5A)
South Lafourche (7-4A) at Thibodaux (7-5A)
Assumption (7-4A) at Patterson (6-3A)
Hanson (7-1A) at Morgan City (7-4A)
E.D. White (7-4A) at Erath (8-3A)
Central Catholic (7-1A) at Hannan (7-3A)
Bogalusa (7-3A) at Chalmette (8-5A)
Loranger (7-3A) at Amite (8-2A)
Jewel Sumner (7-3A) at Kentwood (6-1A)
Westminster (5-1A) at Houma Christian (8-1A)
Varnado (8-1A) at Pine (8-2A)
West St. John (8-1A) at South Plaquemines (9-2A)