Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined a lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 19 large generic drug makers for an alleged conspiracy to inflate prices and reduce competition for more than 100 generic drugs.
The lawsuit is being led by Connecticut AG William Tong and is backed by attorneys general from 43 other states, including Louisiana.
“Louisiana patients rely on generic drugs every day and they have felt the burn from the alleged conspiracy,” Landry said in a statement. “I am proud to join General Tong in these efforts to ensure those who have harmed patients are brought to justice.”
The lawsuit names Teva and 19 of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers, and claims they engaged in a “broad conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade” for more than 100 generic drugs. The suit, filed in federal court in Connecticut, also names 15 senior executives responsible for sales, marketing, pricing and operations at the firms.
The drugs at issue include medication for a wide range of conditions including diabetes, ADHD, cancer, epilepsy and multiple scleroris, Landry’s office said.
Landry’s office said the coordinated scheme amounted to a “systematic campaign to conspire” to fix prices and rig bids, and led to price increases as high as 1000% for some drugs.
Teva, an Israeli pharmaceutical company, has denied the allegations. The lawsuit seeks damages, civil penalties and actions by the court to restore competition to the generic drug market.