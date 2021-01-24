louisianastatepolice.adv HS 014.JPG
A Louisiana State Police vehicle is pictured in this Advocate file photo.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A Baker man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish, State Police said. 

Kenny Abdulaziz, 21, of Baker was traveling south on La. 964, in a 2012 Ford Mustang, when, for reasons still being investigated, the car went off the road to the left, striking a tree, a State Police Troop A spokesperson.

Abdulaziz was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was thrown from the car, suffering fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the  investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Abdulaziz for analysis, Trooper Taylor Scrantz said. 

