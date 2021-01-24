A Baker man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish, State Police said.
Kenny Abdulaziz, 21, of Baker was traveling south on La. 964, in a 2012 Ford Mustang, when, for reasons still being investigated, the car went off the road to the left, striking a tree, a State Police Troop A spokesperson.
Abdulaziz was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was thrown from the car, suffering fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
As part of the investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Abdulaziz for analysis, Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.