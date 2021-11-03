Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. — Eta Chi Omega Chapter presented its 29th cotillion virtually Aug. 22. Eleven high school seniors were presented to society during this gala event titled: “Cultured Pearls, Precious and Rare.” Prior to the pageant, the debutantes participated in virtual seminars and workshops.
The event began with greetings from the chapter’s president, Dr. Cassandra Pillette, followed by the presentation of the 2021 debutantes. The occasion ended with closing remarks from Sharon Pierre and Alfreda T. Jackson, Debutante Committee chairwomen.
Presented as the 2021 debutantes were:
Aniyah Breanne Breaux, graduate of David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, is the daughter of Warren J. Breaux and Tyra L. Hamilton.
Armani La’Nae Cormier, graduate of Ovey Comeaux High School, is the daughter of Clint and Anya Cormier, Sr.
Jaiden Belinda Gardner, graduate of Southside High School, is the daughter of John Gardner and Kalain Harris.
Kylie Ari Harrison, graduate of Carencro High School, is the daughter of Reginald Harrison and Stephanie Barrett Anderson.
Amare Ann Landry, graduate of New Iberia High School, is the daughter of Byron and Christine Landry.
Brianna Jordon Lewis, graduate of Lafayette High School, is the daughter of Dr. Jubria A. Lewis and Laticia D. Celestine.
Caliyah Lloyd, graduate of Westgate High School in New Iberia, is the daughter of David Lloyd and Shevelle Deal.
Carli Jeanette Newton, graduate of Lafayette High School, is the daughter of Gerald and Jacqueline Newton.
Erica Porter, graduate of Teurlings Catholic High School, is the daughter of Eric and Stella Porter.
Ambrosia Kaitlyn Prince, graduate of Carencro High School, is the daughter of Curtis Prince and Allison Prince.
Aaliyah Lashaune Walker, graduate of Lafayette High School, is the daughter of Louis Pradier and Keshia L. Walker.