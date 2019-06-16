Elizabeth Carter Macdiarmid
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending College of Charleston
The mix of business and culture in China will come to the forefront of the educational experience of Miss Elizabeth Carter Macdiarmid as she heads to Shanghai for a semester.
"I hope to successfully complete my fall semester abroad in Shanghai, China, studying international business and Asian/Chinese studies," she notes. "I plan to expand my fluency in the Chinese language, experience a new culture, and attend classes with students from all over the U.S. and the world."
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Archibald Macdiarmid III. Her mother is the former Elizabeth Carter Hawkins.
While at Newman, Carter (as she is known to kith and kin) played volleyball and was a member of Relay for Life, the sports medicine club, the Chinese club and volunteered at the Poydras Home.
At the Charleston, South Carolina, college, she is a member of Delta Delta Delta and has volunteered in Haiti with the Haiti 180 organization. She is also active in the water sports club and a volunteer for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Carter has worked with a local GPS tracking company and as a manager and sales associate in retail clothing.
In previous Carnival seasons, Carter reigned as queen of Les Pierrettes and was a maid in the courts of Squires and Apollo.