Pull out the tinsel. Grab some garland. Strike up some tunes on ye olde turntable or Bluetooth, as the case may be.
Experts believe Christmas 2022 will make a splash not seen since the postwar days of the 1950s. Parties are being planned. Friends are getting together and families are gathering, hearkening back to the celebrations of days of yore.
“I think a lot of vintage and nostalgic pieces will be coming out, like all the family heirlooms,” said Baton Rouge interior designer Christina Carville, who’ll be decorating the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center Hotel lobby in a vintage style for Christmas.
Carville said people are ready to get back together as they used to before the COVID pandemic changed the rhythm of life.
“That’s the big reason behind the whole nostalgic, traditional Christmas stuff — because people want that same feeling they used to get for the holidays whenever they were growing up and they were younger," Carville said. "These last couple of years have been so hard that people haven’t really gotten to enjoy the holiday season as much as they usually would.”
Carla Franklin, co-owner of Peregrin's Christmas Store in Baton Rouge (at the old Pier 1 near the mall), said to expect lots and lots of parties this holiday season.
“We’re gathering more. Everyone is enjoying celebrating,” Franklin said, with LSU's big win over Alabama launching the party season. “Families are gathering. You see more parties, corporate parties, sponsorships, all types of parties. COVID was tough on the world in general, and I think people are enjoying being with their families and they want their homes to look pretty and festive.”
Decking the halls can take any number of directions from traditional to whimsical but one thing is for sure, there will be lots of color. Navy, cobalt blue, bright green, pink and pastel colors are all making things merry and bright this season. While neutral colors have been the wave of the past, they can still play a supporting role in this year’s theme.
Franklin suggests using white and gold with another accent color.
"Some people still do traditional, you know, the red and the green, but there are lots of great colors that you can mix with the whites and metallics to be on top of the current trends,” Franklin said.
Color is definitely coming back, according to Baton Rouge designer Mariana Nikolic, NCIDQ, who adds that "neutrals are leaving us.”
When it comes to color for the holidays, Nikolic recommends royal blue mixed with silver and gold or jewel tones, like navies and reds.
"Of course, the traditional green and red, that’s always going to be in," Nikolic said. "I think it depends on someone’s interior and what they’re trying to do — if they’re trying to work with the colors and style that they have.
Anna Sinno, manager of The Foyer in Baton Rouge which features local artists, said people like to mix and match, adding brighter hues to the traditional Christmas red and green.
“The trend is colors — bold, bright happy colors,” she said. “I think people are just looking for fun, whimsical, enjoyable — anything that makes them happy and those bold bright colors really draw in and make people smile.”
On the national scene, cozy is the buzzword, according to Jeanne Lyons Davis, a retail catalog editor and Baton Rouge designer — with oversized textured throws, neutral knit stockings and sherpa accent pillows.
“We’re also seeing a lot of inspiration from nature with mossy green hues and an ombre of creamy whites, with people decorating with real eucalyptus leaves and creating centerpieces with foraged branches,” she said. “Definitely seeing more relaxed, yet still refined holiday decor.”