It’s off to the Scottish Highlands for the Krewe of Troubadours. The Highlands of Balmoral to be exact.
That’s the theme for this year’s ball and pageant. King Richard Coeur de Lion, Michael Topham, and his wife, Dana, spared nothing for guests at the recent krewe party honoring this year’s royalty. HRH Topham even did some of the set building himself to transform the River Oaks Event Center into a regal palace fit for, well, you know. Decorations included a life-size Scottish deer and an elaborate regal throne. This party would have been held last year, but nasty COVID shut it all down (even Ol’ Nessie wasn’t this diabolical).
As a result, Topham will reign over this Mardi Gras festivities alongside two queens — this year’s Queen Berengaria and last year’s monarch. You might need a wee bit of scotch to figure it all out but, as they say in Scotland, Slàinte mhath! Which, appropriately, means good health.